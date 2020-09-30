Eyes around the NFL have been on the Titans and Vikings in the wake of Tuesday’s news that eight members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 and the results of further testing on people from both teams came through on Wednesday morning.

NFL Media reports that one more Titans player has tested positive. The same report notes that no members of the Vikings organization tested positive.

Given incubation times, test results will continue to be closely watched in the coming days and it remains to be seen what the fallout will be for the Week Fourt schedule.

The Titans are set to play the Steelers on Sunday, but their facility is closed until Saturday and there’s been some talk of delaying the game to Monday in order to give the Titans more time to prepare once they are up and running again.

The Vikings also closed their facility on Tuesday, although it is expected to open before Tennessee’s as long as all is well on the testing front. Wednesday’s news about their testing results may help ease the way toward reopening the doors.

One more Titans player tested positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk