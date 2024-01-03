One more time: Rasul Douglas notches pick-six for Bills vs. Patriots

Rasul Douglas was honored by the NFL and for good reason.

As the Bills (10-6) now turn their attention toward the Dolphins (11-5) and their upcoming clash for the AFC East title, let’s take one look back at Douglas last week.

The cornerback had two interceptions in the Bills’ 27-21 win over the Patriots. Because of that, he ended up being named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Of those, one stands out more.

Douglas hauled in a diving catch on a throw from quarterback Bailey Zappe. He then got up and ran the ball 40 yards toward the end zone for seven points.

Before fully looking ahead to the Dolphins, take one more look back at Douglas and his huge play against the Pats in the clip below:

RASUL DOUGLAS MAKES US WANT TO SHOUT! 📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6mDWULE7np — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

