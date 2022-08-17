One more time: Bills’ Tyler Bass hit game-winning kick vs. Colts (video)

In this article:

The Bills fans have some fun plays to see when they look back on the tape of their win against the Colts.

There’s one massive one that’s being overlooked.

Bills Mafia, your kicker made a game-winning field goal in the final seconds look easy. Awfully easy.

Kicker Tyler Bass split the uprights from 46 yards out. No easy task.

Give the play it’s deserved love one more time before the Bills’ next game by checking out the clip below:

