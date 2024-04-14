One more St. Louis sports extravaganza on Sunday – All four pro teams play, two at home

ST. LOUIS – For the third and final time this year, all four of St. Louis’ professional sports teams will play regular season games on the same day.

The St. Louis Blues and St. Louis CITY SC will both play on home grounds. The St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Battlehawks are on the road.

Here’s a breakdown of the action-packed sports day on Sunday.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken (12 p.m. CT) at Enterprise Center. Broadcast: TNT

St. Louis Battlehawks @ San Antonio Brahmas (2 p.m. CT) at The Alamodome. Broadcast: ABC

St. Louis Cardinals @ Arizona Diamondbacks (3:10 p.m. CT) at Chase Field. Broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Austin FC (3:45 p.m. CT) at CITYPARK. Broadcast: FOX 2 & AppleTV+

For the Blues, it will be their penultimate game and final home game of the 2023-24 season. The Blues were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday.

The Cardinals, Battlehawks and CITY SC are all early into their seasons and looking to gain ground in the standings.

If you plan your time wisely, you can attend both Blues and CITY SC games on Sunday in Downtown St. Louis. Tickets start at $29 before fees for the Blues game and $92 before fees for the CITY SC match on Ticketmaster.

This is the third installment of what some call a St. Louis sports extravanganza this year, in which the Cardinals, Blues, CITY SC and Battlehawks all play on the same day. The previous two were March 30 and April 6, the last two Saturdays prior to this weekend.

