[BBC]

With Stoke City preparing to face Southampton on Saturday, we asked you to send in your score predictions and thoughts on what the outcome of the game could be.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Adrian: We are safe no matter what happens at Southampton. Safe isn't what matters this weekend, what matters is another good team performance and finishing the season strongly. At worst we get a draw, 1-1. Given that Southampton may not want to risk players, or the players on the pitch for them don't want to risk an injury, I have to go for a 2-1 win.

Bill: I think we are nearly safe. One more result will clinch our Championship status for another year. Southampton have nothing to play for except their pride. They are guaranteed a play-off position but can't reach automatic promotion unless they score 40 goals in their last 2 matches. I think we can get something at Southampton. Similarly Bristol.

John: I think Steven Schumacher has to attack with pace and play high into Southampton's half. Attack through the middle and spread the ball out to the wings, always with one eye on the Southampton break out.

Gil: One win doesn't guarantee a second one. Stoke need to play with confidence and energy for 90 minutes. If consistent, success and stability will follow. Hope they pressure Southampton and get a result.

Sean: Definitely not safe, a point is of little use. Either an unlikely, but possible, away win for us, or Huddersfield do us a favour and win... otherwise it goes to the last weekend.

Mark: Southampton are in the play-offs, won't want to risk any injuries. Stoke are pretty much safe with a draw. 1-1.

David: 2-1 to Stoke. Good recruitment with Jon Walters onboard now and we will improve greatly next season.