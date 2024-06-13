One More Meeting Needed For Inter Milan To Finalize Serie A Winning Coach’s Contract Extension

One More Meeting Needed For Inter Milan To Finalize Serie A Winning Coach’s Contract Extension

One more round of talks will be necessary for Inter Milan to reach an agreement with coach Simone Inzaghi on a new contract.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri will meet with the 48-year-old’s agent once more next week.

Yesterday, Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti was at Inter headquarters.

This was not the agent’s first visit to meet with the club to discuss a new contract for the 48-year-old coach. Nor will it be the last.

The Gazzetta report that one thing is clear. Inter want to keep hold of Inzaghi, and the coach has zero thoughts of leaving.

Inzaghi will certainly be coach of the Nerazzurri next season.

But there do remain a couple of hurdles to overcome in the negotiations before there is a full agreement between Inter and their coach on a new contract.

One More Meeting Needed For Inter To Extend Contract Of Simone Inzaghi

First of all, there is the question of the duration of a new deal for Inzaghi.

Tuttosport report that the former Lazio coach is aiming for a two-year extension. This would take him until the end of June 2027.

However, that is not necessarily the idea that Inter have been working with.

Rather, the Nerazzurri’s plan has been to offer Inzaghi a one-year contract extension until the end of June 2026, but one that would also include the option of an additional season.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport report, there is also the matter of wages for the Inter coach.

Inter and Inzaghi are not too far apart in this respect.

Reports indicate that the Nerazzurri are ready to offer Inzaghi new deal worth around €6.5 million net per season.

However, the parties have yet to work out all the terms, financially speaking.

Tuttosport report that the question of how add-ons are structured in the deal is crucial in that respect.

The newspaper report that there should be another meeting between Inter and Tinti next week.