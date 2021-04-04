One more honor for Peebles: Named 6A's best

Apr. 4—Hartselle's Brody Peebles has one more item to add to his resume before he heads to college.

The future Liberty University basketball player is Alabama's Class 6A Player of the Year.

The honor comes from the Alabama Sports Writers Association, which has announced the Players of the Year in each classification for boys and girls.

The Super 5 team for boys and girls will be released Wednesday. The state's Miss Basketball is scheduled to be released Saturday and Mr. Basketball next Sunday.

A three-time All-State selection, Peebles was named The Daily's Class 5A-7A Player of the Year last Sunday. He averaged 33.2 points a game in his senior season for head coach Faron Key. Hartselle went 25-4. Peebles also scored his 3,000th career point this past season.

Peebles becomes the second player from Hartselle ever to be named Player of the Year in his classification. Jay Knowlton was the first in 1994 when the Tigers won the Class 5A state championship under head coach Don Pouncey.

Peebles' selection adds to a pretty good run by area players. He's the fifth in the last three years. In 2019, Decatur Heritage's Noah Boler was the pick for 1A boys and Priceville's Kathleen Wheeler for 4A girls. In 2020, Lindsay Lane's Tommy Murr was the selection for 1A boys and Decatur Heritage's Katie Jones was the 1A girls pick.

Boler now plays for Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. Murr plays for Lipscomb University in Nashville. Wheeler and Jones are teammates at Samford University.

Liberty University, which is in Lynchburg, Virginia, competes in the ASUN Conference. The Flames, coached by Ritchie McKay, won the ASUN Tournament championship this past season to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. No. 4 seed Oklahoma State ended Liberty's (23-6) season with a 69-60 first-round win.

Several other boys Player of the Year selections should have the opportunity to play on the big stage. The Class 2A Player of the Year is J.D. Davison of Calhoun. He was last year's Mr. Basketball and has signed with Alabama.

The Class 5A Player of the Year is Kaleb Brown of Lee-Huntsville. He has signed with Missouri, where he will be teammates with his older brother Kobe Brown. Riley Leonard, the Class 7A Player of the Year from Fairhope, has signed to play quarterback at Duke.

On the girls side, Class 6A's Sara Puckett of Muscle Shoals and Class 2A's Karoline Striplin have both signed to play at Tennessee.

