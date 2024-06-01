ONE MORE TO GO: Altamont advances to state championship game with 3-2 walk-off win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

May 31—PEORIA — Kaden Davis wasn't sure where the ball was at.

So he just kept running faster and faster.

The senior outfielder on the Altamont baseball team started the winning rally for the Indians with a base hit up the middle. He then advanced to second after senior pitcher Dillan Elam punched a base hit to the left side and later stole third.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (GCMS) catcher threw the ball past the third baseman and into the outfield, allowing Davis to get up after sliding into third for another slide into home for the game-winning run that lifted Altamont to a 3-2 win over the Falcons and into the state championship game.

"I had no idea where it was at. I got a good read on the pitcher and dove in there," Davis said.

Coming into the semifinal, Indian head coach Alan Whitt knew his team was in for a battle.

He also knew Elam was going to be up for that battle.

"I knew Dillan was going to be up for it; I just hope we put enough offense together to get it done," Whitt said. "You try to go off the scouting report. You try to tell the pitchers, 'This is what everybody else is telling you,' knowing that today is a whole different day. That pitcher pitched a heck of a game."

Senior pitcher Altin Nettleton allowed nine hits, three runs — one earned — and punched out five batters over 6 1/3 innings.

Elam was just as good, though.

He allowed two hits, two runs and four walks while striking out three batters.

"I threw a lot of my slider; it was the first time it's worked in a while," said Elam on what he threw the most to keep GCMS off-balance. "Mix in a curveball and try to paint a fastball so I could tunnel the offspeed off of it.

"This is probably the first time all year that my arm didn't hurt, so that was a good sign."

What was also a good sign was only allowing two hits in 11 at-bats to their two three hitters.

Senior second baseman Ty Cribbett went 0-for-4, junior shortstop Brayden Elliott went 1-for-3 and junior third baseman David Hull went 1-for-4 against Elam. Cribbett had a .390 batting average, Elliott had a .430 batting average and Hull had a .344 batting average coming into the semifinal.

"Everybody warned us about their top three hitters," Whitt said. "You're worried about that in a big game with all the nerves starting the game and making sure Dillan's going to throw a good pitch."

Both teams didn't score in the first inning.

Cribbett started with a fly out to left. Hull then grounded out back to the mound. Elliott then greeted Elam with a base hit up the middle, but the Kaskaskia College recruit worked around that hit, getting senior catcher Zach Price to ground out to first, retiring the side.

Davis opened the Altamont half of the inning with a strikeout. Elam then lined out to left. Senior catcher Nathan Stuemke then hit a single to left, but junior first baseman Keegan Schultz popped out to the catcher to end the frame.

Freshman outfielder Graydon Leonard drew a walk to open the top of the second. Nettleton then struck out looking and senior outfielder Isaiah Johnson hit into a fielder's choice, with senior second baseman Riley Berg getting the lead runner at second.

Sophomore outfielder Trent Wetherell then grounded out to retire the side.

Altamont would then score the game's first run in the bottom of the second.

Senior Ethan Robbins grounded out to short to start. Senior Kaidyn Miller then hit a double to left and Berg followed with a single, pushing Miller to third.

Eli Miller then popped out to the first baseman before Kade Milleville singled to left, scoring Miller and making it 1-0.

Davis then flew out to center to end the inning with a runner stranded on second.

Elam then retired the side in order in the top of the third. He forced back-to-back line outs and then got Hull to strike out swinging.

Elam began the bottom of the third with a base hit. Courtesy runner Aden McManaway then reached second after Stuemke was called out on a dropped third strike.

Schultz then lined out to short and Robbins struck out swinging, leaving a second-straight runner stranded in scoring position.

The Falcons took the lead in the top of the fourth.

Elliott started the frame with a walk. Price was then hit by a pitch and Leonard drew a walk to load the stations with no outs recorded.

Nettleton then hit into a fielder's choice to Milleville at short, who got the out at second and then tried to get the runner at first. Nettleton was called safe, though, putting runners on the corners with one out.

Johnson then did the same in the very next at-bat.

He hit the ball to Milleville, who then tossed it to Berg covering second for the force before firing a throw to Schultz at first. The throw was late, though, resulting in a second run crossing and GCMS taking a 2-1 lead.

The Indians tied the game in the bottom of the inning, though.

Kaidyn Miller reached on an error after the third baseman couldn't make a play on the ball.

Berg then laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing Miller to second and Milleville drove in Miller on a shallow fly ball that landed in front of a diving Wetherell.

"I told myself if it's in the zone, swing at it and luckily the wind was on my side and the ball died," Milleville said. "That's how I've gotten almost all of my hits this year, I'm gonna be honest."

Greer then opened the top of the fifth the same way Kaidyn Miller did the inning prior, reaching first safely on an error.

Cribbett then flew out to center and Hull grounded out to the catcher, pushing Greer to second.

Elam then caught a screamer off the bat of Elliott for the third and final out.

"I saw one seam on it and put my glove up, so I didn't die," Elam said.

Nothing came of that play, though.

Elam struck out to start the bottom of the fifth. Stuemke then reached on an error and Schultz flew out to right before Robbins struck out swinging.

Elam then got in his first major jam in the top of the sixth.

Price popped out to start the frame. Leonard then hit a single and Nettleton grounded into a fielder's choice.

Johnson then reached on an error and Wetherell drew a walk to load the bases.

Greet struck out swinging, though, ending the inning.

Elam let out a roar after that punch out. It was his final strikeout in an Altamont jersey.

"I knew if we gave up a big inning there, it would be kind of hard to come back from," Elam said. "Their fans were loud, heckling, but I had to trust my defense to make plays for me."

Kaidyn Miller lined out to first to start the sixth. Berg then grounded out and Eli Miller hit a single.

Milleville lined out to left, though, ending the inning.

Eli Miller then came in for Elam.

He got Cirbbett to fly out to center. Hull then hit a base hit to left but Elliott hit a pop fly to Milleville covering the right side of the field. He then tossed the ball to Schultz at first for the double play.

"That's something we've been working on since we started," Milleville said. "We knew we had the pitching, we knew we had the bats (but) is the defense going to play behind our pitching and we started doing it."

Altamont advances to the state championship game against Ottawa (Marquette) at 1 p.m.

"That's the goal at the beginning of the year," said Elam on playing for a state championship. "At first, it didn't look like we were gonna make it and then we turned it around. It's nice to play the maximum amount of games as a senior, so I get as much time in the Indians jersey (as possible)."