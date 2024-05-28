One month until the NHL Draft: looking back at past Philadelphia Flyers draft picks

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – The NHL Draft takes place in one month, on June 28, and the Philadelphia Flyers own the No. 12 overall draft pick for 2024.

The NHL Draft is the biggest event of the off-season with teams getting to make choices that could dictate their franchise’s future.

As of the time of this article, the Philadelphia Flyers own 10 draft picks:

1st Round (2 picks, one acquired from Florida in the 2022 trade of Claude Giroux)

2nd round (2 picks)

3rd round (1 pick)

5th round (2 picks)

6th round (2 picks)

7th round (1 pick)

Looking back at the past five years, here is who the Flyers chose in the respective NHL Drafts:

2023 – 10 picks

Number Round Player Position Drafted From 7 1 Matvei Michkov R St. Petersburg SKA [KHL] 22 1 Oliver Bonk D London Knights [OHL] 51 2 Carson Bjarnason G Brandon Wheat Kings [WHL] 87 3 Yegor Zavragin G Khanty-Mansiysk Mamonty Ugry [Rus-MHL] 95 3 Denver Barkley R London Knights [OHL] 103 4 Cole Knuble C Fargo Force [USHL] 120 4 Alex Ciernik L Sodertalje SK [Swe-1] 135 5 Carter Sotheran D Portland Winterhawks [WHL] 172 6 Ryan MacPherson C Leamington Flyers [GOJHL] 199 7 Matteo Mann D Chicoutimi Sagueneens [QMJHL]

Michlov spent the 2023-24 season with Sochi HC in the KHL where he played in 47 games, accumulating 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists). Bonk spent last season with the OHL London Knights, playing in 60 games and posting 67 points (24g, 43a).

What picks do the Flyers have in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft?

2022 – 6 picks

Number Round Player Position Drafted From 5 1 Cutter Gauthier L U.S. National Development Team [USHL] 69 3 Devin Kaplan R U.S. National Development Team [USHL] 133 5 Alex Bump L Prior Lake (Minn. H.S.) 165 6 Hunter McDonald D Chicago Steel [USHL] 197 7 Santeri Sulku R Jokerit (Finland Jrs.) 220 7 Alexis Gendron R Blainville-Boisbriand Armada [QMJHL]

Gauthier just wrapped up his sophomore season with Boston College. He played in 71 games and contributed 65 points (53g, 47a) with a .156% shooting percentage.

2021 – 6 picks

Number Round Player Position Drafted From 46 2 Samu Tuomaala R Karpat [Finland Jr.] 78 3 Alexei Kolosov G Minsk [Belarus Jr.] 110 4 Brian Zanetti D LUGANO JR. 158 5 Ty Murchison D U.S. National Under-18 Team [USHL] 174 6 Ethan Samson D Prince George Cougars [WHL] 206 7 Owen McLaughlin C Mount St. Charles [R.I. H.S.]

Tuomaala spent this past season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, who were just knocked out of the 2023-24 Calder Cup Playoffs by the Hershey Bears. The 21-year-old appeared in 69 games this season with 43 points (15g, 28a).

2020 – 5 picks

Number Round Player Position Drafted From 23 1 Tyson Foerster R Barrie Colts [OHL] 54 2 Emil Andrae D HV71 Jrs. (Sweden) 94 4 Zayde Wisdom R Kingston Frontenacs [OHL] 135 5 Elliot Desnoyers L Moncton Wildcats [QMJHL] 178 6 Connor McClennon R Winnipeg Ice [WHL]

Foerster just completed his first full season with the Philadelphia Flyers. He originally appeared in eight games during the 2022-23 campaign while primarily playing for the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. This past season Foerster appeared in 77 games and posted 33 points (20g, 13a).

Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins to have dogs compete in NHL’s “Stanley Pup”

2019 – 7 picks

Number Round Player Position Drafted From 14 1 Cam York D U.S. National Development Team [USHL] 34 2 Bobby Brink R Sioux City Musketeers [USHL] 72 3 Ronnie Attard D Tri-City Storm [USHL] 103 4 Mason Millman D Saginaw Spirit [OHL] 165 6 Egor Serdyuk R Victoriaville Tigres [QMJHL] 169 6 Roddy Ross G Seattle Thunderbirds [WHL] 196 7 Bryce Brodzinski R Blaine [Minn. H.S.]

York has split his time between the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms since the 2020-21 season. He has primarily played for the Flyers since the 2022-23 season. This past season York skated in 82 games for the Flyers and accumulated 30 points (10g, 20a), also playing in 20 games for the Phantoms tallying 13 points (3g, 10a).

The 2024 NHL Draft will take place on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story, stay with abc27 sports for updates.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.