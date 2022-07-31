One month later: Relax about the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class

31 days ago, an article was published on this very website. It carried a very simple message: Relax. The Sooners will be just fine for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

When that article went out, the Sooners were 35th in 247Sports’ 2023 rankings. Today, they are sitting at seventh after being as high as sixth.

Simply put, recruiting races aren’t finished in early July, not by a long shot. There’s so much talent in high school football that was and still is uncommited going into this month. Ever since landing Samuel Omosigho, Brent Venables’ staff has been on an absolute tear.

The Sooners had nine commits coming into July. Heading into August, they have 18 with many more on the way after this weekend’s Party at the Palace.

What a way to finish the month of July off with the Party in the Palace! This event was a HUGE success and led to 5 new 🔒’s! This 2023 class for the #Sooners could end up being the best recruiting class in the last decade! #CHO23N #Boomer pic.twitter.com/yVYbebLBrJ — Two Plane Sports (@TwoPlaneSports) July 31, 2022

The Sooners had 22 commits in the 2022 recruiting cycle. If all five “locks” commit. That’s 23 for 2023. This would not only be good for the highest ranked recruiting class in school history, but perhaps the best in the nation.

Just took the class calculator on @247Sports for a spin after adding the three 🔒 and MOTHER OF GOD — Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) July 30, 2022

It would seem that some many were incorrect with their assessment of the status of OU’s recruiting.

The Sooners have pretty much solidified back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes with a very good chance to land in the top five for 2023.

Brent Venables wanted to build a foundation? He’s done just that.

Oklahoma now has a recruiting footprint all across the nation with a noticable affinity for defensive linemen.

As of now, here’s who the Sooners have commited for 2023:

Jackson Arnold, 5-star QB

Adepoju Adebawore, 4-star Edge

Jaquaize Pettaway, 4-star WR

Cayden Green, 4-star OT

Derrick LeBlanc, 4-star DL

Samuel Omosigho, 4-star LB

Lewis Carter, 4-star LB

Jasiah Wagoner, 4-star CB

Daylan Smothers, 4-star RB

Kalib Hicks, 4-star RB

Keyon Brown, 3-star WR

Phil Picciotti, 3-star LB

Joshua Bates, 3-star IOL

Heath Ozeata, 3-star OT

Logan Howland, 3-star OT

Erik McCarty, 3-star ATH

Kaleb Spencer, 3-star LB

Kade McIntyre, 3-star ATH

Seems like a lot of kids want to play for OU.

