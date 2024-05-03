One Minnesota Vikings’ UDFA could be an instant-impact player

The Minnesota Vikings signed 17 UDFAs following the 2024 NFL Draft. While it’s hard for most UDFAs to make the 53-man roster, there are some that get the job done. Look at Ivan Pace Jr. for an example. The undrafted linebacker out of Cincinnati became a starter on the Minnesota defense during the season — he finished the season with 102 tackles.

Who might be this year’s Pace Jr.? According to TouchdownWire, UCLA Edge rusher Gabriel Murphy could become an instant-impact player for the Vikings in 2024.

Anytime you heard “UCLA defender” this draft cycle, it was in reference to Laiatu Latu. However, Murphy had a terrific 2023 season in his own right. He finished the season with eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss. In a Brian Flores defense that lost Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Marcus Davenport, and Dean Lowry in free agency, Murphy has a golden opportunity to earn a roster spot on a now-thin Vikings’ defensive line.

Murphy played two seasons with the Bruins. He transferred to UCLA after spending three seasons with North Texas. During his two-year career with UCLA, Murphy had 76 tackles, 20 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks in 26 games. Murphy had a terrific combine and ran a 4.68-second 40-yard dash.

The Vikings drafted Dallas Turner and signed both Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, but Murphy has a chance to carve out a role with the Vikings. If anyone can get big production out of a UDFA it’s Brian Flores, after all.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire