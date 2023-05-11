One of Michigan football’s top 2024 CB targets from Ohio sets official visit

Michigan football is working overtime to try and lure a pair of defensive backs from the Buckeye state to play their college football in Ann Arbor.

Whether or not the Wolverines are succeeding, that remains to be seen, but both Aaron Scott and Bryce West are giving the maize and blue strong consideration.

We already got news of 2024 cornerback Terhyon Nichols from Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow setting an official visit on June 23, and Scott has been a frequent visitor to Ann Arbor. But West appears to be a little more of a longshot.

Yet, he set up an official visit and will be in Ann Arbor on June 9. The four-star cornerback will visit USC the following weekend, and Ohio State the weekend after that.

West hails from traditional OSU-feeder Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville, coached by Ted Ginn Sr. The last prospect Michigan football brought in from Glenville was former edge rusher Frank Clark in 2011.

Ranked the No. 47 player in the country per the 247Sports Composite, West is thought of as a heavy Ohio State lean. He’s got seven 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, all indicating he’ll eventually become a Buckeye.

The evaluation from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has enough size and measureables to project to a high major level. Has a track background and has run as fast as 10.93 in the 100-meter dash and 6.96 in the 60-meter dash. Also has offensive snaps and has shown himself to be a breakaway threat as a running back. Has played man for his school and also shown he can do that in a camp or workout setting. Shows good ball skills. Will put his nose in the action and lay a hit. Doesn’t show a single elite trait but is solid in every area. Continuing to add polish while building upon his quicks and long speed, which are already good, are keys for his developmental future.

It will be a tough pull, but a solid visit — of course, West has made plenty — could help the Wolverines make a push for the elite cornerback.

