One metric rates Lamar Jackson the best pocket passer in the NFL

Entering the 2019 season, most fans and analysts felt they had a pretty good idea of Lamar Jackson's strengths and, more importantly his weaknesses. Specifically, his ability to throw the ball.

Most observers believed in Jackson's scrambling ability and dynamic designed runs, and even a few others could see his ability to roll out and make big passes on broken plays. But the modern NFL, even for an athletic specimen like Jackson, is still built around one key area: pocket passing.

Jackson's much-maligned accuracy was the single biggest talking point against his potential breakout this season. It was a common refrain to hear evaluators say he would never amount to a starting quarterback if he couldn't reach even a 60% completion rate.

Well in just his second season, Jackson has reached that benchmark and more.

Pro Football Focus doesn't just give Jackson high marks for his pocket passing. They've graded him at 90.5, which is the best in all of football in 2019. Aaron Rodgers isn't first. Nor is Drew Brees. Not Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson or even Tom Brady. Lamar Jackson leads them all.

It's easy to point to some of the Ravens' easier opponents they've faced, but advanced metrics still support Jackson's precision this season as among the NFL's best. Jackson has repeatedly outshone his expected completion percentage, according to Next Gen Stats, and his numbers against the Bengals and Dolphins of the world still blow other top quarterbacks' out of the water.

Jackson already had the legs and the arm strength. Now he has the accuracy and pocket presence as well.

It was less than a year ago that Jackson completed just three passes in the first three quarters of a playoff game. If this is how quickly he's able to address his primary weaknesses, then there really may be no stopping him.

