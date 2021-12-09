One member of this year’s staff confirmed to return

LSU Tigers’ new head coach Brian Kelly has decided on the future of interim head coach Brad Davis. LSU announced that Davis would be coming back as offensive line coach.

Davis will lead the Tigers in the Texas Bowl against Kansas State. Davis joined the LSU staff in June after one season at Arkansas. Under Davis, the Tigers used 11 different offensive linemen. In addition, LSU used nine different starting lineups and twice started the same offensive line in back-to-back games.

Still, the Tigers offensive line improved every game, and the offensive line played its best football in the final weeks of the season. Davis had one All-SEC player on his offensive line Ed Ingram. It is a testament to Davis’s coaching with all the moving parts of the line and still improving as the season went on.

Davis played offensive line at the University of Oklahoma from 1999-2002. In 2003 Davis started his coaching career with Southern Lab in Baton Rouge where he was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. Davis has coached every year since then and is mainly on the line. In addition, he spent time at three other SEC schools, Florida, Missouri, and Arkansas.

Kelly made a great call to bring Davis back in the fold because he is experienced and knows what he is doing with the offensive line.