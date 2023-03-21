One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster

The Cowboys have been busy this offseason. Aside from franchise tagging star running back Tony Pollard, re-signing safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas traded for cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Cowboys haven’t even reached the month of April and they already have most of their biggest needs satisfied. They’ve set themselves up nicely to be opportunistic the rest of the way and haven’t had to make long-term commitments to achieve this stability. But despite all the improvements, the Cowboys still have one massive concern on their roster: defensive tackle.

Dallas has a few promising interior linemen. Osa Odighizuwa was called out as the Cowboys’ most improved player and Chauncey Golston, who splits time inside and outside, flashed potential in his opportunities inside as well. But both of those players are regarded as penetrators rather than run-stuffers.

Run-stuffer roles usually fall on the stouter tackles who man the 0 and 1-technique spots on the defensive line. They have the ability to 2-gap and are often tasked with disrupting run-blocking concepts at the line of scrimmage.

Disrupters matter in the middle

Linebackers and other second-level players can only be as good as the big guys up front allow them to be. At a day and age where most offensive linemen are well over 300 pounds, keeping those offensive blockers from getting to the second level is paramount for a good run defense.

If a defensive player can cause a disruption to first-level blocking, it can free second-level players to make the stop. If a disruption cannot be made, plays are more often successful and the wear and tear sustained by second-level players can have lasting effects.

Pro Football Focus studied this matter last year and found running plays that were perfectly blocked produced a 60.2 percent success rate with an average EPA (expected points added) of 0.27. On plays that were disrupted, the plays only achieved a 25.7 percent success rate with a -0.27 EPA.

That’s a 34.5 swing in success rate and a 0.54 swing in expected points. Disrupters make a massive difference even if it doesn’t show up their specific stat sheet.

The study found anyone can be a disrupter but ideally it’s up front because second-level players have more range to chase the ball and make plays. Linebackers also have shown to produce more stable performance results down to down on plays that were disrupted.

It’s an issue Dallas knows well

This is a lesson the Cowboys learned the hard way in 2022.

Inadequate play in the middle impacted second level players and made things harder on everyone.

Questionable performance at the 1-tech led to run defense issues. Issues the Cowboys remedied by trading for run-stuffing extraordinaire, Johnathan Hankins.

In many ways, Hankins saved Dallas’ run defense in 2022. He disrupted blockers and allowed second-level players like Vander Esch to pursue the ball. He was one of the few interior players who could effectively two-gap and his presence allowed fellow defensive tackles, Odighizuwa and Golston, to take on more active, penetrating roles that better play to their strengths.

Johnathan Hankins impact for the #Cowboys prior to his injury: Rushing yards allowed with Hankins 3.67

Rushing yards allowed w/o Hankins:4.53 .86 yard difference per attempt. — Matt Owen (@ProfessorO_NFL) January 2, 2023

With Hankins a free agent, the Cowboys appear to be back to where they started a season before. They have multiple options at 3-technique and defensive end, but limited options in the middle at 1-technique.

Unless Neville Gallimore and/or Quinton Bohanna take big steps in their development this offseason, Dallas could be scrambling for solutions again during the season.

Getting the most from the run-stuffing defensive tackle spot means getting the most from second level players like Vander Esch and Wilson; players they thought well enough of to re-sign this offseason.

If the Cowboys want to protect their investments and get the most from their defense in 2023, they will need to properly fill the 1-technique defensive tackle position because when properly executed, it has a way of making the players around it better

