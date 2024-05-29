If one Manchester City player returns to his best next season he will be like a new signing

While Manchester City created history this season, not all of their players were at their best this season. Such is the nature of football if one player has a down season, another player will step up. That has been the case for Pep Guardiola’s side this season. While Phil Foden stepped up this season, Jack Grealish had a subdued campaign compared to his 22/23 season. But if the England international can return to his best next season, he has the potential to be like a new signing for the world champions.

This season was a frustrating one for Jack Grealish. Injuries and a drop in form combined to see him fall down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s squad. A new report from Sam Lee for the Athletic also adds that Grealish’s levels dropped off after last season’s treble success. Furthermore, Lee also reports that a break-in of Grealish’s home in late December also contributed to make the 23/24 season one to forget for the winger.

If Grealish can return to his best next season, he will be like a new signing for the champions.

There is no doubt that this season was a frustrating one for Grealish. He made 36 appearances in all competitions and scored 3 goals, and added 3 assists. But the influence that Grealish has on Manchester City at his best can’t be measured in goals and assists. That was on display in City’s 4-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in early April. Grealish played a part in all four of City’s goals in a sparkling display. But despite this, his 23/24 campaign was as disappointing as his statistics indicate.

As Sam Lee’s report indicates, there were reasons for the drop off from the Manchester City winger this season. There were many frustrating injuries that seemed to occur just when Jack Grealish looked to be getting back to his best. While footballers are looked at as superhuman, a break-in of his family home was a traumatic experience for the England international. That is understandable, especially on a human level.

But heading into the summer, the challenge is there for Jack Grealish to return to his best. If he can, he has the potential to be like a new signing for the champions next season. When he is at his best, he is an integral player in Pep Guardiola’s side. Grealish provides an option that no other player in the Manchester City squad can provide. He is a key part of City’s control of games, and his ability on the left wing opens up space for his teammates to prosper. While other players invariably get the headlines when Grealish plays well, his influence on his team is obvious when he’s at his best.

Jack Grealish has the potential to be like a new signing for Manchester City next season. If he can get back to his best next season, he will add a different dimension to Pep Guardiola’s side. That is the challenge ahead of the England international once City return to pre season training after a busy summer of internationals.