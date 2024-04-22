Hamza Choudhury [Getty Images]

Former Leicester winger Matt Piper on the When You're Smiling podcast after Hamza Choudhury earned the man of the match award in the win over West Brom: "I think Hamza was a one-man wrecking ball for Leicester City. He cleared away so many chances off the line.

"The reason we won that that game wasn't because of the goals we scored but because of the three clearances off of the line. You know, he can give the ball away at times, he can have indifferent performances but you can never say that he doesn't have the passion, the fight and the will to do everything he can to make this football club successful."

