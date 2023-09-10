One man shot and killed in early morning shooting in Durham

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 100 block of Hunt Street, Durham.

The Durham Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot wound victim and found a man who’d been shot at 12:16 a.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

No suspects are in custody and police say this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Investigator J. Turner at 919-560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and people who call can remain anonymous.

As of Aug. 19, 128 people had been shot in Durham this year, 25 of them fatally, The News & Observer previously reported. The N&O has requested the most recent shooting data.