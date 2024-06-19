The one major stumbling block in Mika Faye’s move from Barcelona to Porto

The one major stumbling block in Mika Faye’s move from Barcelona to Porto

Confirmation of the one major sticking point in negotiations between Barcelona and Porto over the transfer of Mikayil Faye has today been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Mundo Deportivo, and points towards Barca’s buyback demands as holding things up.

It is of course now common knowledge across the continent that Portuguese giants Porto have positioned themselves as favourites to land Faye this summer.

This comes with the Dragons having made clear their readiness to cough up €15 million for a player whom Barcelona paid just €2 million 12 months ago.

Talks, in turn, are ongoing between the parties.

As alluded to above, however, if the latest word stemming from the media is anything to go by, a considerable stumbling block has come to the fore during as much.

As per MD:

‘Barça values ​​Porto’s proposal, but if they sell they want to include a buyback clause, something that the Portuguese club does not contemplate for now.’

Not only that, but it is noted that Hansi Flick would be in favour of testing Faye’s talents as part of his first-team setup in pre-season.

A transfer that just days ago looked a near certainty, has therefore been thrown into serious doubt.

Conor Laird | GSFN