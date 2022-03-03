One major hang-up could ruin a Kyle Rudolph and Vikings reunion

News of Kyle Rudolph’s release from the New York Giants couldn’t have come at a better time for the Minnesota Vikings. Irv Smith Jr. is coming off a season-ending injury, and the team could lose Tyler Conklin in free agency.

So a reunion with Rudolph, a player the Vikings drafted back in 2011, makes all of the sense in the world, right? He could just waltz right back into town on a veteran discount and serve as a secondary option behind the returning Smith.

If only it were that simple.

Well, it could be depending on how Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took Rudolph’s comments during an appearance on WFAN’s Tiki & Tierney back in January.

When asked if Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was more talented than all of the other quarterbacks he played with in Minnesota, particularly Cousins and Teddy Bridgewater, Rudolph didn’t hesitate to give an answer.

“Absolutely,” said Rudolph. “I’ve said that since day one. He’s certainly the most talented guy I’ve ever played with, and I’ve played with a lot.”

Jones finished the 2021 season throwing for 2,248 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in only 11 appearances. Meanwhile, Cousins tore up the stat sheet with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Look, it would be different if Rudolph was saying that about Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers and maybe a few other top-10 quarterbacks.

But Daniel Jones—really?

I’m not even going to pretend to know how Cousins would feel about a comment like that one, but for some quarterbacks, it could become a real issue. If it’s a non-issue, then the Vikings should definitely consider bringing Rudolph back into the fold, especially if it’s on a team-friendly deal.

His most productive seasons came in a Vikings uniform. The 32-year-old appeared in two Pro Bowls and has hauled in 479 receptions for 4,765 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns over the course of his career. But he is coming off the least productive season of his NFL tenure—26 receptions for 257 yards and one touchdown—after working through a foot injury.

If Conklin walks, the Vikings would definitely need some help, and a reunion with Rudolph might be the best place to start.

