One comment made by Matt Entz lingers as USC moves into summer

When Matt Entz initially addressed the Los Angeles media in a press conference this past winter, he said a lot of different things to people interested in USC football. One comment seemed to stand out from the rest, however.

“You have to be great against the run … you’ll die a slow death,” Entz said, if that does not happen. Entz emphasized the need for sound tacklers and the creation of effective leverage drills which instill better habits and more toughness. Entz followed up with the comment that “initial contact was made and then the ball would travel downfield” in 2023, based on what he saw of USC on film.

When we consider whether Alex Grinch’s worst quality as USC defensive coordinator was the scheme or the toughness, Entz said plenty of things this past winter which point in both directions, not just one. However, it was undeniable that the 2023 Trojans were soft on defense. Scheme matters, but no scheme will work if toughness isn’t there. Entz’s words merit thought and reflection as the Trojans try to get it right on defense in 2023.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire