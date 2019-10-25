Can a one-loss Pac-12 team make the College Football Playoff?

Let's play the hypothetical game.

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks continue their reign of terror through the Pac-12 conference. The Ducks are the only remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12 at 4-0. It is nearly set in stone that Oregon will be in the Pac-12 title game with a three game lead now in the North.

So let's think about the future for a minute: if the Ducks can continue this dominance and win the Pac-12 title, would the College Football Playoff committee consider a one-loss Pac-12 team, whose only loss came to a top-10 Auburn opponent in week one?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Our Talkin' Ducks panel of Jordan Kent, Joey Harrington and Anthony Newman discusses this potential on this week's Talkin' Ducks podcast.

"As a Ducks fan, you have to be happy that they have a chance to get in there," says Newman on the podcast. "The players know they control their own destiny. But they can't control what the other teams are doing, if they win or if they lose… but they can control what they're doing on the field and that's win each football game week by week."

A lot of teams who have been unbeaten up to this point in the season, are starting to get to the meat of their schedules:

Alabama (7-0) - Will face two top-10 ranked opponents in the next five weeks (No. 2 LSU on Nov. 9 and No. 9 Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 30).

LSU (7-0) - Will face two top-10 ranked opponents in back-to-back weeks starting this Saturday (No. 9 Auburn on Oct. 26 and No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9).

Ohio State (7-0) - Host No. 13 Wisconsin this Saturday, No. 6 Penn State on Nov. 23, and then the rivalry of all college football rivalries, Ohio State vs. Michigan in Ann Arbor on Nov. 30.

Oklahoma (7-0) - vs. No. 23 Iowa State on Nov. 9, at No. 14 Baylor on Nov. 16, and then at rival Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.

Other games of note:

Story continues

- No. 10 Georgia (6-1) and No. 7 Florida (6-1) face off in two weeks.

- No. 10 Georgia and No. 9 Auburn play each other on Nov. 16

- No. 6 Penn State (7-0) also faces two top-25 teams remaining on their schedule, one of which is at No. 17 in Minnesota in November and I think we can all predict the cold, snowy weather on that day.

Let's also not forget conference title games which these top teams will likely face and have to defeat a tough opponent twice.

Likely conference title games: Baylor vs. Oklahoma (Big 12), Ohio State or Penn State vs. Minnesota or Wisconsin (Big Ten), Oregon vs. Utah (Pac-12), Florida or Georgia vs. Alabama or LSU (SEC).

Listen to the full podcast below:

MORE ON THE DUCKS:

Preview: Oregon vs. Mike Leach's Washington State aerial attack

Oregon football: "Nightmare Green" for Washington State

Ducks "moving on" from Brenden Schooler… to Juwan Johnson?

Oregon has hired 4 assistants away from WSU and Mike Leach is not flattered

Fans react to Brenden Schooler entering NCAA transfer portal

Can a one-loss Pac-12 team make the College Football Playoff? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest