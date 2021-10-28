One to Go: Logano moves Truex for the win on last lap
Martin Truex Jr. passes Joey Logano for the lead with two laps to go, but Logano moves Truex in the final turn to take the checkered flag.
Martin Truex Jr. passes Joey Logano for the lead with two laps to go, but Logano moves Truex in the final turn to take the checkered flag.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, in 2011, surreptitiously flew into San Francisco on his private jet to meet with and woo coach Jim Harbaugh. One problem: Ross already had a coach, Tony Sparano, under contract. Word got out, as secrets often do.
Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. look back on their thrilling battle to the finish line in the fall race at Martinsville Speedway in 2018.
A Texas man is set to make a lot of money if the Houston Astros defeat the Atlanta Braves in the World Series.
It‘s hard to imagine this season‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series becoming more competitive for Saturday night‘s Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), but short-track racing for a shot at the Championship 4 round has all the makings of a highly-dramatic title set-up. The […]
Dylan Larkin scored an OT winner for the Detroit Red Wings as they rallied from being down 2-0 for a 3-2 victory against the Washington Capitals.
In his last three Martinsville races, Ryan Blaney has been hurt by pit road miscues. In Sunday's Round of 8 eliminator, he can't afford more mistakes.
Quenneville will meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York.
Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 5 important stats to know for Week 8
FOX Sports' Larry McReynolds joins Alex Weaver to break down the 2022 Next Gen brake package and how that will be a critical part on the race car during the Clash on Feb 6.
Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. are on the outside looking in for advancing to the Championship 4 entering the Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET on NBC/NBC Sports App/Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the final race of the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Blaney sits one point out from advancing, while Truex […]
Ryan Blaney's Championship 4 berth is at stake Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, and he explains how he prefers to handle in-race point updates during an elimination event.
The Bears will host the 49ers on Sunday, where both teams are desperate for a win to break their respective losing streaks.
Matthew Fitzpatrick and Russell Knox are used to tough conditions, but Thursday in Bermuda was a first for them.
In the opening round of the 2021 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Chad Ramey and Brandon Hagy both carded 6-under 65's, placing them in a tie for the lead with most of the field in the clubhouse, before play was suspended due to darkness.
Puttview offers hole-by-hole maps of the Robert Trent Jones Sr. course in Bermuda, site of this week's PGA Tour event.
Fox captured an instantly-memed shot of a bewildered Aaron Rodgers on the ground after getting hit (deemed roughing the passer) on a touchdown pass.
He’s soon to be the biggest name in College Football. Wherever he goes could shape the entire landscape of the sport for years. Eli Manning shares what advice he gives Arch Manning on deciding which program to commit to.
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a settlement has been reached. Gruden [more]
The Chiefs have more than one thing to fix amid their 3-4 start this season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned the attention to one particular place this week.
Love at first podcast interview.