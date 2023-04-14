One linebacker for the Rams to target in each round of the 2023 NFL draft

After just one season together, the Los Angeles Rams and Bobby Wagner decided to part ways. It was a mutual decision this offseason, allowing Wagner to find a new team – though his “new team” is a familiar one after re-signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

That leaves Ernest Jones as the only linebacker on the Rams’ roster with starting experience. He’s expected to become the primary inside linebacker in 2023, though it’s not out of the question that the Rams will add a No. 2 option in the draft – be it early on or later in the process.

Here’s one linebacker for them to target in each round.

Round 1: N/A

Very simply, there isn’t an inside linebacker worth trading up for in this draft class. The Rams also don’t value that position very highly, so it would be shocking to see them move up to draft a linebacker in the first round. There may not even be a linebacker to go in Round 1 this year.

Round 2: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Sanders is one of the most versatile linebackers in the draft, possessing the ability to play off the ball or rush the quarterback off the edge. He’s a terrific athlete and has great size (6-4, 235 pounds), which allows him to line up at multiple spots. In the Rams’ scheme, he would get the chance to play several spots and also free up Jones because both are versatile on the second level of the defense.

Round 3: Dorian Williams, Tulane

Williams is undersized as an off-ball linebacker, being just 6-1 and 228 pounds. But he makes up for it with good speed and range, which allows him to excel in coverage. The Rams could use a linebacker with his sort of athleticism and coverage skills. His lack of size might scare teams off and even push him into Round 4, but the Rams could consider taking him in the third.

Round 4: Noah Sewell, Oregon

Sewell’s combine performance was a little bit disappointing, running just a 4.64 at 246 pounds. He also measured only 6-foot-1 1/2 after being listed at 6-3 at Oregon. Sewell was productive in college with 218 tackles, two interceptions and 7.5 sacks in three seasons, but it would’ve been encouraging to see him test better in Indianapolis.

Round 5: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Pace is really undersized for the linebacker position, coming in at 5-10 and 231 pounds, but players have succeeded at that size before. He also plays much bigger and tougher than his size suggests, which makes him an exciting prospect to watch.

Round 6: Dee Winters, TCU

Winters was an important part of TCU’s defense last season, and over the course of the last few years, too. In 2022, he had 7.5 sacks and 79 total tackles to go with one interception, doing a little bit of everything for the Horned Frogs. He has 4.49 speed and can play multiple linebacker spots, which gives him some added value in the draft. Still, he’ll be a late-round pick.

Round 7: SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Dennis had a great 2022 campaign for the Panthers, finishing with 94 tackles (12 for a loss), seven sacks and one interception. He also forced two fumbles, flying around the defense and consistently making plays on the ball. He’s a small linebacker who weighs only 226 pounds, but his playmaking ability is there. He’ll need to start out on special teams before taking on a role on defense, however.

