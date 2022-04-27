One linebacker for the Eagles in every round of the 2022 NFL Draft

As Philadelphia gets set for a whirlwind 2022 NFL draft night, fans can only hope that GM Howie Roseman has his eyes on a hybrid linebacker.

The Eagles haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first round since the late 70s, but 2022 could provide the ultimate opportunity for Howie Roseman to finally land a game-changer in the first or second round.

Regardless of what round Philadelphia strikes, there will be plenty of big-time linebackers on the board for the Eagles to target.

Round 1 - LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1 -- Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2 -- Quay Walker, Georgia

A patient player who waited his turn in Athens, Walker started all 15 games for the 2021 national champions, recording 67 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks, and three pass breakups.

Round 3 -- Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma



Ou Vs Iowa State Football

Asamoah has great athleticism that he pairs with sideline-to-sideline closing speed to the ball carrier. A violent tackler who can rush the passer as well, Asamoah could be a player to watch.

Round 4 -- Jojo Domann, Nebraska



Osu21neb Bjp 434

An undersized linebacker in the mode of what the Eagles want, Domann was named second-team Associated Press All-American and all-conference after logging 72 tackles, nine for loss with two sacks, two interceptions, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 10 games, eight starts.

Round 5 -- Brandon Smith, Penn State

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is athletic in coverage while being physically imposing at 6-foot-3, 241-pounds.

Round 6: D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

A South Carolina native, Jackson was outstanding in 2021, ranking fourth in the FBS with 19 tackles for loss and leading his Appalachian State with 119 total tackles, while also posting six sacks, one interception, and five pass breakups in 14 starts.

Those numbers helped Jackson earn the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award and first-team all-league recognition.

Round 7: Nephi Sewell, Utah

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The brother of former Oregon left tackle and Lions 2021 top-10 pick Penei Sewell, Nephi earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors in 2020 for Utah after moving from safety and starting five games at linebacker (40 tackles, six for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups).

In 2021 as a full-time linebacker, Sewell was an honorable mention pick again in 2021, starting 12 of 13 games played at linebacker (89 tackles, 6.5 for loss, one interception).

