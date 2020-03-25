Amid the apparent "flock" of free agents rushing to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one talented pass-catcher is heading the other way.

Former Bucs wide receiver Breshad Perriman is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets worth up to $8 million with $6 million guaranteed, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Perriman celebrated the news Tuesday night by tweeting the Jets' hashtag.

The Baltimore Ravens' first-round pick out of UCF in 2015, Perriman had underachieved before arriving to Tampa Bay in 2019. But the 26-year-old exploded over the final three weeks of the season, racking up 17 receptions for 349 yards and four touchdowns over that span.

Perriman would have been another weapon in Brady's receiver arsenal alongside Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, but he leveraged his breakout into a significant payday from the New York Jets with the chance to double his $4 million salary from 2019.

The Bucs still have cap space, but Brady's primary weapons appear set, with tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard complementing Godwin and Evans.

Brady's former team, the Patriots, will see Perriman twice next season in the AFC East, as the Jets attempt to make a run at New England with the division wide-open for the first time in years.

The Patriots certainly could use receiver help, too, but Perriman's $6 million guaranteed likely was too rich for Bill Belichick's blood.

One less Tom Brady weapon: Ex-Bucs WR Breshad Perriman to sign with Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston