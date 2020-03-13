On Friday the Los Angeles Chargers placed the franchise tag on tight end Hunter Henry.

By being placed on the tag, Henry is estimated to earn over $11 million during the 2020 season. That figure makes him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

A second-round pick in 2016, general manager of the Chargers, Tom Telesco stated the team wanted to keep Henry and that there was a chance they would be tagging Henry. Parties involved were unable to come to a deal and used the tag to make sure that Henry will not become a free agent when the new league year begins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Chargers will work to negotiate a long-term deal with Henry as he has proved to be a valuable player, despite suffering a knee injury that kept him from playing during the 2018 season.

While Henry was expected to stay in Los Angeles, this leaves the Redskins with one less available tight end to choose from in the free-agent market. Either this offseason they parted ways with long-time Redskin Jordan Reed.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

One less tight end on the free agent market as Los Angeles Chargers franchise tag Hunter Henry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington