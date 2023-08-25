One year later, when will Matt Araiza get another NFL opportunity?

One year ago today, word emerged of a civil lawsuit accusing Bills punter Matt Araiza and others of gang rape. Within a matter of days, the sixth-round pick from San Diego State had been released by the Bills.

Now, even after the criminal investigation against him resulted in no charges (due in large part to a conclusion by prosecutors that Araiza was not present when the alleged rape occurred), he remains without an NFL opportunity.

A chance could be coming. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, a stream of "no, thanks" from March has morphed into a suggestion that, if/when a need arises, Araiza's phone will ring. The Jets are the only team that has brought him in for a workout.

Although punters are among the most interchangeable of the NFL's interchangeable parts, Araiza has a strong leg. Dubbed the "Punt God" in college, there's a reason he was a sixth-round pick. He's currently launching 80-yard bombs in workouts, and he had shown off that leg in the 2022 preseason, before the off-field issue derailed his career.

The civil lawsuit against Araiza and others is still pending. He has vowed to sue the alleged victim's lawyer, as part of the effort to fully clear his name. Through it all, Araiza awaits an opportunity that could be a matter of when and not if.