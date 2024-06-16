One last time to shine at running back for Merced star as he leads South to all-star win
Friday night was one final opportunity for former Merced High star Chase Smith to play running back.
Smith is headed to CSU Pueblo to play defensive back.
Smith showed he’s still dangerous with the ball in his hands, carving up the North defense for 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries to help lead the South to a 33-20 victory in the inaugural Merced County All-Star Football Game at Veterans Stadium.
“I didn’t have any expectations,” Smith said. “I just wanted to have fun and enjoy my last high school game with local friends.”
It didn’t take long for Smith to showcase his skills. He broke free for a 69-yard run on his first carry, somehow escaping a group of tacklers near the South sideline and streaking down the sideline.
While racing down field, Smith gave his South teammate Jonah White (Golden Valley) a high-five. It turned out to be a premature celebration as a defender tackled White and Smith tripped over White before reaching the end zone.
“Chase and I said we were going to high-five if that happened during the game,” White said. “I don’t know why the guy tackled me when Chase had the ball.”
Smith later scored on a runs of 27 and 19 yards.
“It was a lot of fun tonight,” Smith said.
Smith and White were named co-MVPs for the South team.
White returned a kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown in the second half. He also threw a 48-yard pass to Le Grand’s Reyes Diaz on a trick play to start the second half. White also caught two passes for 35 yards and intercepted a pass.
The South turned two North turnovers into two touchdowns to sprint out to a 21-0 lead at the half.
Le Grand running back Alexis Granados started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.
White then came away with an interception to set up Smith’s 27-yard touchdown run that extended the South lead to 14-0 with 1:05 left in the first half.
El Capitian’s Adal Chavez-Navarette pounced on a North fumble seconds later to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sonora quarterback Adam Curnow to Diaz to extend the lead to 21-0 at the half.
The North scored on its first possession of the second half as Gustine’s Zander Leyva scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 21-8.
White answered right back by returning the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score to extend the lead to 27-8.
“All season my coaches have been on me to hit the hole and go and that’s what I did,” White said. “It was wide open.”
Pacheco’s Daven Cablay was one of the bright spots for the North, finishing with three catches for 118 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown catch.
Patterson defensive lineman Quincy Simien added a late touchdown run for the North that resulted in the final score of 33-20.
Los Banos quarterback David Herrera was named the MVP for the North after converting on some long fourth-down runs.
Golden Valley head coach Rick Martinez, who coached the South, said it was good to see an all-star game return in the area.
The Merced County All-Star Game was created by former coach Kevin Swartwood and Lou Souza to fill the void left after the long-running North/South Rotary Bob Green Football Classic was canceled and never resumed after the pandemic.
“A lot of us coaches and probably a lot of dads who were here probably played in Bob Green’s game,” Martinez said. “It’s great that two guys like Kevin and Lou kick-started this game. I think it’s only going to get better and better.”