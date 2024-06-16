One last time to shine at running back for Merced star as he leads South to all-star win

Friday night was one final opportunity for former Merced High star Chase Smith to play running back.

Smith is headed to CSU Pueblo to play defensive back.

Smith showed he’s still dangerous with the ball in his hands, carving up the North defense for 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries to help lead the South to a 33-20 victory in the inaugural Merced County All-Star Football Game at Veterans Stadium.

“I didn’t have any expectations,” Smith said. “I just wanted to have fun and enjoy my last high school game with local friends.”

South All-Star running back Chase Smith (4) representing Merced, celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

It didn’t take long for Smith to showcase his skills. He broke free for a 69-yard run on his first carry, somehow escaping a group of tacklers near the South sideline and streaking down the sideline.

While racing down field, Smith gave his South teammate Jonah White (Golden Valley) a high-five. It turned out to be a premature celebration as a defender tackled White and Smith tripped over White before reaching the end zone.

“Chase and I said we were going to high-five if that happened during the game,” White said. “I don’t know why the guy tackled me when Chase had the ball.”

North All-Star wide receiver Adam Aguilar (4) representing Los Banos, catches a pass during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

Smith later scored on a runs of 27 and 19 yards.

“It was a lot of fun tonight,” Smith said.

Smith and White were named co-MVPs for the South team.

White returned a kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown in the second half. He also threw a 48-yard pass to Le Grand’s Reyes Diaz on a trick play to start the second half. White also caught two passes for 35 yards and intercepted a pass.

The South turned two North turnovers into two touchdowns to sprint out to a 21-0 lead at the half.

South All-Star Reyes Diaz (20) representing Le Grand, catches a touchdown pass during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

Le Grand running back Alexis Granados started the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.

White then came away with an interception to set up Smith’s 27-yard touchdown run that extended the South lead to 14-0 with 1:05 left in the first half.

El Capitian’s Adal Chavez-Navarette pounced on a North fumble seconds later to set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Sonora quarterback Adam Curnow to Diaz to extend the lead to 21-0 at the half.

North All-Star Marcello Avalos (26) representing Buhach Colony, breaks up a pass intended for South All-Star Jonah White (3) representing Golden Valley, during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

The North scored on its first possession of the second half as Gustine’s Zander Leyva scored on a 7-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 21-8.

White answered right back by returning the ensuing kickoff 82 yards for a score to extend the lead to 27-8.

“All season my coaches have been on me to hit the hole and go and that’s what I did,” White said. “It was wide open.”

Pacheco’s Daven Cablay was one of the bright spots for the North, finishing with three catches for 118 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown catch.

Patterson defensive lineman Quincy Simien added a late touchdown run for the North that resulted in the final score of 33-20.

North All-Star quarterback representing Orestimba, Alex Millan (12) rolls out of the pocket to pass during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

Los Banos quarterback David Herrera was named the MVP for the North after converting on some long fourth-down runs.

Golden Valley head coach Rick Martinez, who coached the South, said it was good to see an all-star game return in the area.

The Merced County All-Star Game was created by former coach Kevin Swartwood and Lou Souza to fill the void left after the long-running North/South Rotary Bob Green Football Classic was canceled and never resumed after the pandemic.

“A lot of us coaches and probably a lot of dads who were here probably played in Bob Green’s game,” Martinez said. “It’s great that two guys like Kevin and Lou kick-started this game. I think it’s only going to get better and better.”

South All-Star running back Chase Smith (4) representing Merced, scampers across the goal line for a touchdown during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The South All-Stars beat the North All-Stars 33-20.

South All-Stars pose for photos with a trophy while celebrating a 33-20 win over the North All-Stars during the Merced County All-Star Football Game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, June 15, 2024.