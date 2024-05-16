One last stop for Sooners before heading to Big 12 tournament

May 16—After winning the Big 12 regular season championship outright on Sunday, Oklahoma will get three games to tune up before the postseason begins next weekend.

The Sooners will close out the regular season with a three-game series on the road against Cincinnati. Due to forecasted rain, this weekend's schedule was adjusted Wednesday.

The first two games of the series will be played as a doubleheader on Thursday starting at 1:30 p.m. The second game will begin roughly 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The final game will be 4 p.m. Friday. All three games will be televised on ESPN+.

Who might the Sooners face at the Big 12 tournament?

As the No. 1 overall seed, Oklahoma gets a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. Its opponent will be decided by the winner of the game between the No. 6 seed and the No. 7 seed or the winner between the No. 4 seed and the No. 9 seed.

The Sooners will face the lowest seeded winner of those two games on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

As it stands right now, Kansas is the No. 6 seed, TCU is the No. 7 seed and UCF is the No. 9 seed. The Sooners are 6-0 against those teams with sweeps against UCF and TCU.

Still, there's one weekend of conference play remaining and plenty can change over the next three games. Kansas, who faces Texas this weekend, is within three games of both the second best record in the conference and the 10 seed.

TCU is tied with Kansas State in the standings and just one game ahead of two more teams. UCF is one of those teams and could also make a big jump depending on how the final weekend goes.

The tournament is using a modified double-elimination format. The Sooners can advance to the title game with three wins.

Oklahoma appears poised to host an NCAA regional and may be able to prove it can earn one of the top eight seeds with a strong showing in the Big 12 tournament.

The selection show for the NCAA tournament bracket reveal will be on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com