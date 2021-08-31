One last stab at the Ohio State football offensive depth chart

We’ve now been through a projection of the Ohio State football depth chart on multiple occasions, but we know more about what’s going on now, than we ever have.

That’s because we had a full, fall preseason camp to observe and react to, plus comments and reactions from the players and Buckeye coaches. Because of all that we’ve seen, we’ve changed what we believe you’ll see when the team runs out of the tunnel up in Minneapolis for the first game of the 2021 campaign.

Some of it we feel pretty good about, while other position groups are still quite uncertain. But that’s OK — we’re game to give this thing another run. There has definitely been some shuffling on the offensive end and we’ve tried to keep up.

Here’s our final look at what the Ohio State football two-deep, offensive depth chart might look like on Thursday night when you tune into a television set or streaming device near you.

Quarterback

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, here making a throw in practice last week, played in three games without throwing a pass last season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Backup

Kyle McCord

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds Hometown: Mt. Laurel, New Jersey

Where things stand

Stroud has been the projected starter since the season concluded last year. It's even more locked in since Ryan Day officially named him the starter recently. And while there has not been a backup officially named, it sure feels and looks like Kyle McCord has taken on that role, with Jack Miller close behind. The question remains -- when will 5-star Quinn Ewers enter the fray?

Running Back

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Miyan Williams #28 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rushes against the Clemson Tigers in the second half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Starter

Miyan Williams

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 5-feet, 8-inches, 227-pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Master Teague

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 225-pounds Hometown: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Where things stand

Based on more than one observation in fall camp, it sure looks like Miyan Williams is the No. 1 at this point. It may not matter because Master Teague will get plenty of reps as well as a 1B type, but Williams got a lot of first-team reps and has developed and impressed. Look for freshman sensation TreVeyon Henderson to also get some time toting the mail.

Wide Receiver (Slot)

Team Buckeye wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) eludes Team Brutus cornerback Cameron Martinez (10) during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports network

Starter

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6 feet, 196 pounds Hometown: Rockwall, Texas

Emeka Egbuka

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 190-pounds Hometown: Steilacoom, Washington

Where things stand

We haven't changed anything here. Smith-Njigba is going to be the next star at the wide receiver position and has already positioned himself as the likely starter in the slot. Now that Jameson Williams has transferred out, it seems to be especially locked in. Freshman Emeka Egbuka is a physical and polished young guy that has impressed enough to be in the two-deep rotation.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Chris Olave caught seven touchdowns in seven games last season, including two in a College Football Playoff semifinal win over Clemson. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Chris Olave

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 188-pounds Hometown: San Marcos, California

Backup

Julian Fleming

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 200-pounds Hometown: Catawissa, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

No change here either from our last projection. Obviously, Olave has this nailed down as one of the best receivers in the game. Look for Fleming, who didn't get much time to develop last year because of the shortened COVID-19 season, to have a breakout type of year. He's just got too many skills and ability to not start to show.

Wide Receiver (X)

Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson, here leaving the field after the spring game on April 17, has caught 73 passes for 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns in two seasons. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 193-pounds Hometown: Austin, Texas

Backup

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches 202-pounds Hometown: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

We feel pretty good about where this stands as well. Wilson was moved from the slot and is going to be a part of the wide receiving duos in all of college football. Harrison, Jr., has shown maturity beyond his years as a physical and lean receiver that is going to most likely get plenty of meaningful snaps as the next in line at the position.

Tight End

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Ruckert

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds Hometown: Lindenhurst, New York

Backup

Cade Stover

Class in 2021: RS Sophomore Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 255-pounds Hometown: Mansfield, Ohio

Where things stand

We'll see if Ohio State utilizes one of the best receiving tight ends it's had in a long, long time in Ruckert. He's the clear starter here with Code Stover emerging as the second guy the coaching staff has raved about. We'll see how the Gee Scott, Jr. experiment goes and where he fits into things as the season goes on.

Center

Jan. 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Harry Miller

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 315-pounds Hometown: Buford, Georgia

Backup

Luke Wypler

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 295-pounds Hometown: Montvale, New Jersey

Where things stand

The whole offensive line has been shuffled multiple times in our projections because the coaches have tinkered around with several lineups in an effort to get the combination of the best five on the field. Miller's natural position is center, but he had time at left guard last season. However, it looks like the coaches may have settled on moving him back to the middle with Luke Wypler hot on his heels with an impressive fall.

Left Guard

Tackle Thayer Munford is 6-6 and 321 pounds and is regarded for his pass protection. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Thayer Munford

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Matthew Jones

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310 pounds Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Where things stand

Somewhat surprisingly, it looks like the coaching staff is going to move Munford from his usual left tackle spot inside to left guard to help solidify the entire line. Matthew Jones has drawn rave reviews and could be counted on at either guard spot if needed.

Left Tackle

Nicholas Petit Frere gets reps in during spring ball at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Nicholas Petit-Frere

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 310-pounds Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Backup

Enokk Vimahi

Class in 2021: RS Sophomore Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 305-pounds Hometown: Kahuku, Hawaii

Where things stand

One of the reasons the coaches felt comfortable with presumably moving Munford to the inside was because of what Petit-Frere can do as an edge blocker. The position was probably going to go to Petit-Frere anyhow if Munford went on to the NFL as his natural position. Vimahi got second-team reps, but if things need to change along the line because of injury or other reasons, there could be a major reshuffle.

Right Guard

Paris Johnson, Jr. goes through spring drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Paris Johnson, Jr.

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 305-pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Backup

Donovan Jackson

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 308-pounds Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Where things stand

Paris Johnson, Jr. is ready to step in somewhere along the line, and with what we've seen rolled out there in camp, he looks like the starter at right guard. Freshman Donovan Jackson will be a man among boys in years to come and is the likely successor and breath of fresh air when Johnson needs a break.

Right Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) runs across the field during Ohio State's first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Dawand Jones

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-foot, 8-inches, 360-pounds Hometown: Indianapolis, Indiana

Backup

Josh Fryar

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 315-pounds Hometown: Beech Grove, Indiana

Where things stand

Dawand Jones has been coming on extremely strong in the fall, so we've changed things up here. Now focusing solely on football after playing multiple sports in high school, his development has been a wonderment. He looks like he took over the starting spot at right tackle, but it was a close call with Josh Fryar also looking good.

