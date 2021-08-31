One last Ohio State defensive depth chart projection for 2021

We’ve already taken a stab at one last offensive two-deep depth chart for the Ohio State football team, and now we’re switching sides of the ball and giving a run at what the defensive side of the ball might look like just before an American football game breaks out up in the Twin Cities.

Unlike the offensive end, the players are harder to figure out because there are more unknowns, including a bit of a change-up in scheme and formation to try and correct some of the issues that side of the ball had last season.

With a brand new linebacker corps as well as wholesale changes on the back-end, things are going to look a lot different than what they did in 2020. Hopefully, it makes a big difference in a more productive unit.

Here is how we see the defensive depth chart shaping up when the scarlet and gray run out of the tunnel in Minneapolis Thursday night.

Defensive Tackle (3-technique)

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett celebrates after batting a pass and catching it for a touchdown during the second quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Haskell Garrett

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 299-pounds Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Backup

Jerron Cage

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 299-pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

Garrett is obviously going to start. There was some experimenting with him and Taron Vincent on the field at the same time, and we think one of them moves to the nose. In the end, we think Garrett locks down the spot where excelled last season, with Jerron Cage adding good depth in a rotation behind him.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State's first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Taron Vincent

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 295-pounds Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Backup

Antwuan Jackson

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 295-pounds Hometown: Ellenwood, Georgia

Where things stand

We are making the unpopular call that Taron Vincent will take over the nose tackle spot to get both him and Garrett on the field on the top line. If the move isn't made, then he'll back up Garrett with Antwaun Jackson likely slotting in as the starter.

Defensive End

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) against the Clemson Tigers during the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Zach Harrison

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-foot, 6-inches, 265-pounds Hometown: Lewis Center, Ohio

Backup

J.T. Tuimoloau

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 275-pounds Hometown: Edgewood, Washington

Where things stand

Harrison has one spot locked up and might show all that promise we've been waiting for. Javontae-Jean Baptiste and Cormontae Hamilton will get into the rotation, but we like the super freshman Tuimoloau to elbow his way into the two-deep because of his natural talent and motor.

Tyreke Smith

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Tyreke Smith

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 267-pounds Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Backup

Jack Sawyer

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 248-pounds Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

Where things stand

Zach Harrison gets the most love for becoming an issue this year, but Tyreke Smith might end up being better. He came on at the end of last season and is certain to lock up the other edge-rushing spot to start the year. However, freshman Jack Sawyer has shown that he's too talented and mature as a youngster to keep off the field. He'll get plenty of meaningful snaps to keep the bodies fresh.

Linebacker (Mike)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (30) rushes toward defensive backs coach Larry Johnson during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Cody Simon

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 233-pounds Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Backup

Dallas Gant

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 232-pounds Hometown: Toledo, Ohio

Where things stand

No change here from our beginning of fall camp projection. Simon looks like he has separated himself and will man the middle of the defense unless Gant has been able to get healthy enough from injury to supplant him. This might eventually be the senior Gant's position down the road, but for game one, we'll go with a healthy Stover.

Linebacker (Will)

Teradja Mitchell (3), here leaving the field with cornerback Cameron Brown following the spring game on April 17, could start at weakside linebacker this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Teradja Mitchell

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 240-pounds Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia

Backup

K’Vaughan Pope

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 1-inch, 225-pounds Hometown: Dinwiddie, Virginia

Where things stand

Mitchell starting here is locked in. He is one of six captains and has continued to draw high praise from the coaching staff. It's his time to shine. Behind him, it's a little unknown. We like Pope to get the backup nod over Tommy Eichenberg for now, but that could easily flip, depending on situations.

Bullet (linebacker/safety)

Ronnie Hickman (14) was the No. 3-ranked player in New Jersey and, after redshirting in 2019, made three tackles last year. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Ronnie Hickman

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-foot, 1-inch, 205-pounds Hometown: Wayne, New Jersey

Backup

Craig Young

Class in 2021: Junior Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 228-pounds Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Where things stand

Yes, the bullet is really going to be a bigger part of the defense this year, or so we've been led to believe. We're keeping this where we had it early in fall camp as well, though this is much more unknown than other positions. Hickman and Young have both gotten a lot of reps, but the call here is for the sophomore Hickman to have the slight edge over Young for now. This could easily change as the season goes on with both receiving significant playing time. And don't forget about Kourt Williams who is coming back from an ACL tear last year and could ultimately be a game-changer at this spot.

Cornerback (Outside No. 1)

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 CFP National Championship Game. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Sevyn Banks

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pounds Hometown: Orlando, Florida

Backup

Ryan Watts

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 205-pounds Hometown: Little Elm, Texas

Where things stand

Sevyn Banks is expected to have a breakout year and be potentially one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Hopefully, that's the case, but either way, he has the No. 1 spot locked up. Ryan Watts has impressed in fall camp and will spell him when he needs a breather.

Cornerback (Outside No. 2)

Cornerback Cameron Brown, here diving in a drill on Friday, feels confident after missing most of last season with an Achilles injury. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Cameron Brown

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 192-pounds Hometown: Saint Louis, Missouri

Backup

Jakailin Johnson

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 185-pounds Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri

Where things stand

This one is hard to project because of the depth and youth being served. As long as Cameron Brown is healthy though, he'll get the nod as the starter. We originally had Lejond Cavazos slotted as the backup, but he has dealt with injuries and may be a long-term play instead of a significant factor early in the season. For now, we're going to go with a freshman that has looked mighty impressive in the fall with a tremendous upside Jakailin Johnson. Keep in mind though that this will likely change throughout the season as guys continue to compete.

Safety (Free)

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) and scores the touchdown during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Josh Proctor

Class in 2021: Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 195-pounds Hometown: Owasso, Oklahoma

Backup

Marcus Hooker

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 5-foot, 11-inches, 200-pounds Hometown: New Castle, Pennsylvania

Where things stand

There is little doubt that Josh Proctor will be the starter at the free safety position. He's added some muscle and the coaching staff has lauded praise on his development. We've also been high on him being an under-the-radar breakout player for this OSU defense. Marcus Hooker is too talented and experienced to not be the backup as long as he can keep his nose clean. We'll get a good indication of where he is when the real depth chart is examined and observed.

Safety (cover)

Marcus Williamson goes through spring drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

Starter

Marcus Williamson

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 5-foot, 10-inches, 185-pounds Hometown: Westerville, Ohio

Backup

Lathan Ransom

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-foot, 195-pounds Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Where things stand

Ohio State has used one high safety in the past, but the coaching staff has continued to refer to two safeties and has shown it more often than not throughout fall camp. This is a tough call because of the versatility needed to play this position but Williamson is a returning starter, so we'll pencil him in for now. However, Lathan Ransom has made a real mark this fall and might end up being the guy here if he isn't already. Both will see ample time more than likely.

Kicker

Aug 31, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels place kicker Noah Ruggles (97) kicks a field goal during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Noah Ruggles

Class in 2021: Graduate Senior Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 190-pounds Hometown: Odessa, Florida

Backup

Jake Seibert

Class in 2021: RS Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pounds Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio

Where things stand

This has been an extremely close race and there hasn't been any indication of who will be trusted when the seal is broken on the season. To be fair, Ryan Day has stated that he's like to see more consistency from both, but in the end, we say the experience of grad transfer Noah Ruggles wins out on the younger Jake Seibert who is eventually going to be the future of the kicking game.

Punter

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco warms up before the start of an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Starter

Jesse Mirco

Class in 2021: Freshman Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 220-pounds Hometown: Fremantle, Australia

Backup

Michael O’Shaughnessy

Class in 2021: Sophomore Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches 208-pounds Hometown: New Albany, Ohio

Where things stand

The Australian Mirco is the unquestioned starter taking over for Drue Chrisman, with central Ohio native Michael O'Shaughnessy ready should he be called upon. [listicle id=57233] Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

