One last look at the Heisman race odds and candidate performances

We’re about to witness another Heisman ceremony on Saturday, and Ohio State has a horse in the race yet again with quarterback C.J. Stroud. All told, there are four finalists that were invited to New York and one of them will walk away with the latest bronze statue to be handed out.

Stroud was the leader in the race for the majority of the season, but the loss to Michigan has put things into serious jeopardy, and it would appear that there is a new frontrunner.

Here is a look at the four finalists, what the odds from Tipico Sportsbook say, and each quarterback’s performances to date thus far in the 2022 campaign. It’s all a bit of speculation, but we’ll know for sure who takes home the most coveted individual award in all of American Sports Saturday night.

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) hugs quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) following an interception late in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Current Odds and Stats

+5000 ⇓

2022 Overall Stats So Far

235-of-355 (66.2%) for 3.340 yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs

435 rushes for 74 yards (3.9 avg.), 0 TDs

Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Sep 24, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds and Stats

+3000 ⇑

2022 Overall Stats So Far

269-of-395 (68.1%) for 3.425 yards, 20 TDs, 6 INTs

47 rushes for 184 yards (3.9 avg.), 7 TDs

Max Duggan, QB, TCU

Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) points at his receiver after throwing a touchdown pass against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds and Stats

+2000 ⇑

2022 Overall Stats So Far

239-of-368 (64.9%) for 3.321 yards, 30 TDs, 4 INTs

112 rushes for 404 yards (3.6 avg.), 6 TDs

Story continues

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Current Odds and Stats

–3030 ⇑

2022 Overall Stats So Far

296-of-4488 (64.9%) for 4,075 yards, 37 TDs, 4 INTs

109 rushes for 372 yards (3.4 avg.), 10 TDs

[listicle id=69438]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire