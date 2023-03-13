One last look at the AP Top 25 men’s poll, as Duke climbs the chart. Who’s No. 1?

It’s the final Associated Press Top 25 poll and, based on how the 2022-23 season has played out, it’s only right there’s a new No. 1 team.

Houston lost to unranked Memphis in the American Athletic Conference tournament final, so Alabama re-claimed the top spot. The Crimson Tide are also the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Highest rise

Duke shot up nine spots from No. 21 to No. 12. The Blue Devils have been playing their best basketball of the season lately and take a nine game winning streak, along with their ACC title, into the Big Dance.

Be warned though. Oral Roberts, their first round opponent, owns the nation’s longest active win streak at 17 games. The Golden Eagles reached the Sweet 16 in 2021 led by guard Max Abmas and he’s still around as their leading scorer as a senior.

Biggest drop

UCLA dropped five spots to No. 7 after losing to Arizona in the Pac-12 tournament title game. The Bruins fall was so steep in part because teams like Texas leapfrogged them with wins, but also because they lost arguably their best defender Jaylen Clark to injury for the remainder of the season.

Welcome to the Top 25

Memphis’ win in the AAC final in its third meeting with Houston this season earned the Tigers a No. 24 spot. The only loss the Tigers have suffered to a team not named Houston was back on Feb. 4 in a 90-89 overtime loss to Tulane.

Outta here

Kentucky dropped out from No. 23 after losing to Vanderbilt for the second time in a week in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals. The Wildcats still received a favorable seed slotted No. 6 in the East and playing in Greensboro.

Creighton, who is N.C. State’s first round opponent, also was knocked out of the poll from No. 24 after losing to Xavier in the Big East semifinals.

AP Top 25

Rk Team (1st) 1. Alabama (48) 2. Houston (9) 3. Purdue (3) 4. Kansas 5. Texas 6. Marquette 7. UCLA (1) 8. Arizona 9. Gonzaga 10. UConn 11. Baylor 12. Duke 13. Xavier 14. Virginia 15. Kansas State 16. Miami 17. Texas A&M 18. San Diego St 19. St. Mary’s 20. Tennessee 21. Indiana 22. TCU 23. Missouri 24. Memphis 25. Florida Atlantic

C.L. Brown’s ballot