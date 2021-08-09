Aug. 9—Chris and Gracie Hager left their mark here in Madison County.

On Monday the couple, who were known for their Christian values and the excellent work they did in the community, left the county and city for the last time.

The community was able to give the beloved couple one last goodbye on Monday morning as the vehicle transporting them was escorted by police through Berea and Richmond on its way to the couple's final resting place in Belfry, Kentucky.

The couple was murdered on August 3 on Keystone Drive at a property the couple owned.

The case is still ongoing and Thomas Birl has been arrested and charged with their murder.

In the face of such tragedy, those who knew Chris and Gracie want them to be remembered for the good people they were.

"They were wonderful neighbors, especially with building the house across the street we saw them almost daily," Lori Murphy-Tatum, executive director of Richmond Tourism, said.

The white house, almost just across the street from the Richmond Kentucky Visitor's Center, was being built by the Hager family. The house was a stop the funeral procession made along their trip to the couple's final resting place.

Along both sides of the street were friends, family, and those who had heard of the good deeds of the couple, showing their love for Chris and Gracie one last time.

"They always had a heart for Jesus," Jennifer Whitt, who knew Chris Hager through their church's youth group, said. "There was no fluff about them. They just were who they were."

Outside of the Visitor's Center Murphy-Tatum held the flag of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, which the Hager's so wonderfully served, and David Stipes held the American flag. Both flags waved as if to say goodbye as the funeral procession passed.

Ronda Taylor held a sign which proudly thanked the Hagers for making Richmond better.

"We like to say that they definitely left their mark on Richmond," Murphy-Tatum said.

"This community is going to miss them greatly," Whitt said.

A celebration of life was held Sunday for the Hagers at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University's campus.

A visitation for the couple will be held on Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Belfry. A funeral service will on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the same location. The Hagers will be buried at Ransom Hager Family Cemetery in Ransom, Ky.