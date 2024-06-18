One Last Detail Remaining In Negotiations Between Inter Milan & Genoa For Spain International

Inter Milan and Genoa are yet to decide on a player to include in a deal for goalkeeper Josep Martinez.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper anticipate that this is the final detail for the two clubs to agree upon.

The biggest priority for Inter in the first couple weeks of the transfer window has been their search for a new goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri had been tracking Athletico Paranaense and Brazil keeper Bento for some time.

Bento was on Inter’s radar since last summer. And they did make an attempt to start negotiations for the 24-year-old.

But according to the Corriere, the reason why Inter will not be signing Bento is simple: the cost of a deal.

Atheltico are holding out for a very high transfer fee for Bento, who is a full Brazilian international and a target for a number of teams in Europe.

Therefore, Inter have moved on swiftly to the next target down their list.

Inter & Genoa Yet To Agree On Player To Included In Josep Martinez Deal

Inter were linked to such keepers as Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Lazio’s Christos Mandas from within Serie A.

And they also met with the agent of Villarreal keeper Filip Jorgensen last Wednesday.

But it is Genoa’s Martinez who Inter have settled on.

The Nerazzurri want to sign the former RB Leipzig keeper to be the backup to Yann Sommer in goal next season – and then replace the Swiss veteran in the long term.

And Inter have not waited around in negotiations.

The Nerazzurri have already agreed personal terms with Martinez. And talks with Genoa have also been progressing quickly.

According to Tuttosport, the deal is nearly done.

But the last matter for the clubs to decide upon is which Inter player will join Genoa in order to lower the cash fee involved in the deal.

According to the newspaper, Genoa’s preference is to sign Gaetano Oristanio.

The attacking midfielder fits a profile that the Ligurian club are aiming to sign this summer. Striker Martin Satriano is of less interest given that Genoa already have Mateo Retegui and Vitinha in attack.