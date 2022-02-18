One of Kyle Kuzma's favorite teammates isn't someone you'd expect

Kuzma reveals one of Wizards' unsung heroes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyle Kuzma's played with a lot of household names during his NBA career, including LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol.

It's hard to imagine any young player getting a better education than the one Kuzma received playing next to so many future Hall of Famers. However, being an all-time great isn't the only thing that makes a great teammate. In his first season with the Wizards, Kuzma has found one of the best teammates he's ever had in reserve forward Anthony Gill.

"Phenomenal person," Kuzma told NBCSW's Chris Miller. "He's one of my favorite teammates I've had in such a short amount of time."

Gill is in his second season in Washington after signing with the Wizards before the 2020 season. Gill doesn't see a lot of action, averaging just over eight minutes in 52 appearances since last season. That hasn't stopped him from staying active on the sidelines, as he's usually the first player to greet his teammates as they walk off the floor for a timeout.

"Just the way he carries himself, he's super, super professional," Kuzma said. "He's only like [29], and you'd think he's 35 like an OG. He's a real righteous brother, he's really down-to-earth, optimistic, lifting people up. He's great."

Since the 2022 trade deadline saw the Wizards reshape their roster, sending out Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans, Montrezl Harrell and Aaron Holiday, Gill has been more of a fixture in Wes Unseld Jr.'s rotation. He's averaging 21 minutes per game to go with eight points, three rebounds and 1.2 assists during that span. Gill is also shooting 15-for-26 from the floor (58%) over the last five games.

Gill has been a steady, positive presence on the Wizards' bench all season, and now he's getting more opportunity to contribute with his play.