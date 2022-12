Reuters

An Illinois prosecutor has filed felony charges against the father of the man accused of opening fire on a crowd watching a July Fourth parade in Chicago's Highland Park suburb five months ago, killing seven people and injuring dozens. The father, Robert Crimo Jr., turned himself in to police on Friday under an arrest warrant charging him with seven counts of reckless conduct related to helping his son to obtain a state firearms license in 2019. Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said the elder Crimo was criminally reckless when he sponsored his son's application for a firearm owner identification (FOID) card, despite knowing his son was unfit to own a gun.