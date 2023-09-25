'He was one of a kind:' Charlie Jung remembered for devotion to Savannah, Benedictine football

Charlie Jung, a Savannah native who served for 37 years with the city's fire department before retiring and becoming a fixture at Benedictine as an assistant football coach for the last 18 years, died on Friday. He was 76.

A 1966 graduate of Savannah High, Jung had a lifelong love for sports and served as a referee and umpire for years.

He became a beloved member of the Benedictine community with his service to the school in roles as a football assistant coach and substitute teacher. He was a constant at other BC sporting events, selling tickets and interacting with alumni and students on a daily basis.

He was a friendly spirit on the Cadet football sideline, with a tough, but down-to-earth persona with players, coaches and anyone he encountered. Jung handed out bubble gum to coaches and sideline visitors, making sure to check in with the multitude of friends he made throughout the years.

"I heard he was a good high school player on some great teams at Savannah High," Benedictine athletic director Jack Holland said. "He had a passion and love for sports, and for kids, and Benedictine was the beneficiary having him at our school in the later stages of his life. He loved to give things to people, whether it was the officials working a game, BC kids or coaches. He was one of a kind. You'll never come across another guy like him."

Long time Benedictine coach Charles Jung helps to fit a Cadet with new shoulder pads at the beginning of the football season.

Known as a meticulous man with a strong work ethic, Jung was in charge of football equipment and uniforms with the football team and also helped coach the running backs.

"Coach Jung was definitely unique and was a huge part of our program," BC Coach Danny Britt said. "He was one of those guys you meet in life who was going to be who he was, where ever he was. He pushed the kids hard and would ride them if they did something wrong, but he was the kind of guy who was always doing things for people. He would cut up lemons every day for the boys and always had candy to give out. And he was known for his "Jung Juice" that helped kids with their cramping. It was some kind of pickle juice that he would bring. He loved those kids and he loved Benedictine."

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, who has committed to play at Florida State, said Jung was respected and loved by the players.

"Coach Jung was a very big part of BC and a huge loss for our community," Kromenhoek said. "He was a father figure who was always looking out for the guys. He would handle snaps for the quarterbacks every day when we worked on routes in practice. He was a super positive coach who cared for the players like no other, and we're going to miss him very much."

Charlie Jung of Benedictine.

Stevie Powers became a BC legend in his playing career with the Cadets, leading the team to its first state title as a quarterback and as a star pitcher on a BC state championship baseball squad. He graduated in 2015 before attending Southern Miss on a baseball scholarship.

"When I was playing quarterback, Coach Jung would be there before every game carrying a 6-inch candlestick that had never been lit. He told me that I needed to rub the wax on my hands to get a good grip on the ball, and it did help. He had those candle sticks for me before every game that I started for three years.

"When I came back after college to help as a coach, he was still doing everything. Coach Jung had all the equipment stuff down to a science. He was so organized. He was such a consistent person and he gave everything he had to BC. You could tell how much it meant to him, and he meant everything to the people at Benedictine."

An active member of his masonic lodge: Ancient Landmark #231 and Noble Shriner at the Alee Temple, Jung is survived by his sister, six children, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and The 400.

A visitation will be held from noon until 1 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, followed by a 1 p.m.service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, at 613 E. Montgomery Cross Road.

