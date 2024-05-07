One key trait helped lead Drake Maye to New England Patriots

Former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye was the third player taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, landing with the New England Patriots. And the hope is that he’s the savior for a franchise looking to replace Tom Brady.

After going through quarterbacks Came Newton, Mac Jones, and even Bailey Zappe, the Patriots weren’t moving off of No. 3 overall and opted to take Maye with the pick. And now that the draft is over, we are starting to get some details about what went into making the decision to take Maye.

Per Pats Pulpit, the Patriots really did their homework on Maye to make sure he was the one. And one key trait stood out to them. Here is what the site wrote on Maye talking to the media after losses:

“He was one of the only quarterbacks in this draft that went up there after every loss and handled the media,” Wolf said. He handled it with grace, with class. Watching those press conferences, there were a lot of times where the reporters were trying to get him to throw somebody under the bus, and he wouldn’t do it. He’s a 21-year-old kid, but he’s very mature and understands what it means to be a leader.”

Now, that wasn’t the sole reason they took Maye. But it did play a big factor in it.

This is also a big positive in terms of character as Maye never let the losing get to him in those media sessions. He never threw teammates under the bus and answered the questions from the media.

It may seem like a small thing but it’s details like this that really help attract teams to players.

