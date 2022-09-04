One key stat from Colorado’s opening night loss to TCU

348.

What is that number? That is the total number of yards the Colorado Buffaloes had on Friday night against the TCU Horned Frogs.

That’s a solid number, and TCU beat them in yardage with a 413 total yard mark. Yet, somehow, the score was 38-13 in favor of TCU, and the Buffs’ only touchdown came in garbage time in the fourth quarter.

Brendon Lewis threw for 78 yards and JT Shrout had 157 yards, plus the touchdown pass at the end of the game as fans. Analysts called for Shrout to be the starting quarterback and questioned Karl Dorrell’s decision to keep rolling with Lewis to enter the second half.

It is beyond me why Brendon Lewis would start another game for CU this season, unless JT Shrout gets hurt. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 3, 2022

The 348 yards isn’t a concern: That is great output for an offense with two quarterbacks and a new offense. The bad news is that the Buffs scored just 13 points against an iffy TCU defense.

The running game was led by Lewis, who had eight carries for 42 yards. He was followed by Alex Fontenot’s eight carries for 31 yards. Deion Smith added seven carries for 30 yards, but being down the entire game shut down the rushing attack for the Buffs.

The game against Air Force will be more difficult, and we will see if Mike Sanford and Karl Dorrell decide to switch things up.

