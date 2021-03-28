One key reason Mac Jones isn’t a fit for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Mobility isn’t necessarily a requirement for success among NFL quarterbacks, but the trait is certainly becoming more valuable in a league with faster, more athletic defenses. While 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t need his quarterbacks to be in the vein of Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson, his offense is at its best when the quarterback is operating on bootlegs and moving the pocket to help manipulate defenses.

Because of that, we may be able to rule out Alabama quarterback Mac Jones as the 49ers’ pick at No. 3 in this year’s draft.

The NFL Wire’s Doug Farrar wrote a comprehensive breakdown of how Jones, along with Trey Lance, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields all fit with Shanahan and San Francisco. (Editor’s note: read it. It is good).

The breakdown not only eschewed a frequent comparison between Jones and Kirk Cousins, but it also explained how Jones’ lack of mobility could be a significant snag in a potential 49ers-Jones marriage.

I’ve seen a lot of comparisons to Kirk Cousins, and with all due respect, I have absolutely no idea what Mac Jones tape these people are watching. Last season, Cousins ranked fourth in the NFL with 62 dropbacks in boot-action with 61 attempts, completing 38 passes for 472 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. In 2020, Mac Jones ranked 23rd in the NCAA with 23 boot-action dropbacks, completing 10 of 17 passes for 123 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. As we’ve said, boot-action is a fundamental part of Shanahan’s offense no matter where he is, and that’s not what Jones does. He’s a pocket passer. A great pocket passer, but as I wrote in my analysis of Jones back in February, “It also limits Jones’ landing spots if he can’t run boot; there’s no way you wind up in a McVay/Shanahan/LaFleur offense if you can’t. And if you can’t effectively make plays on second-reaction throws… well, your real estate options just narrowed even further.”

Jones’ name will likely continue being tied to the 49ers in the lead-up to the draft because of his accuracy and other traits that may be valuable for San Francisco – that inability to move is crucial though.

The 49ers didn’t trade three first-round picks to move up and select a player who’s not going to provide a substantial upgrade and change over what they have. A quarterback with limited mobility isn’t bound to lift their offense to its ceiling, so it’s very tough to imagine they’d mortgage their future for one, especially with other more dynamic playmakers available.

