One of Kentucky’s starters jumps into NBA draft. What’s next, and what’s his draft status?

Once projected as the possible No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft, Kentucky freshman Justin Edwards announced Thursday night that he will indeed enter his name in the 2024 pool.

Even though Edwards’ stock dropped over the course of the 2023-24 season, his decision was expected.

“This season, my experience in Lexington, thanks to my coaches, my teammates, and you the fans, has been everything I dreamed it would be,” Edwards said in a statement posted to his Instagram page. “I am so grateful to have been part of the legendary Kentucky program, getting to represent the blue and white with everything I have. Thank you to the entire Wildcat community for embracing me from my arrival and making Kentucky feel like home.”

Edwards went on to specifically thank his family for their support, as well as his teammates, John Calipari and the UK coaching staff “for pushing me to be the best version of myself” during the past season.

“After careful consideration and with a deep appreciation for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had here in Kentucky, I have decided to take a significant step in my basketball career,” Edwards continued. “With much gratitude, I am exciting to announce my decision to declare for the NBA draft.”

Edwards, who turned 20 years old in December, did not specifically address the possibility of leaving the option open to return to Kentucky for a second season, and he is expected to keep his name in the 2024 draft pool.

He is the second UK player to make an announcement regarding his immediate basketball future. Last week, Adou Thiero entered the transfer portal, later saying that he was also putting his name in the NBA draft pool while also leaving open the possibility of a return to Kentucky for his junior season.

College players with remaining eligibility who declare for the NBA draft will have until May 29 to make a final decision.

Edwards — a 6-foot-8 guard from Philadelphia — is still viewed as a possible first-round pick in the 2024 draft despite a relatively disappointing freshman campaign with the Wildcats. He started in 30 of his 32 appearances for UK this past season, averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. He shot 36.5% from 3-point range.

Struggling for much of the season — he went nine straight games without a double-digit scoring performance from late December through early February — Edwards scored 28 points and made all 10 of his shots from the field in a 117-95 win over Alabama on Feb. 24, then scored at least 10 points in each of Kentucky’s final three regular-season games.

Edwards scored 10 points in 16 minutes in UK’s season-ending loss to Oakland in the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 3 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Edwards was also viewed as the possible No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft before his first season of college. ESPN now ranks him at No. 30 — the last pick of the first round — on its list of the top 100 prospects for this year’s NBA draft, and other reputable mock drafts have him in a similar position.

The Athletic also has Edwards at No. 30 in its most recent NBA mock draft, and The Ringer projected him at No. 40 overall in its updated mock draft earlier this week.

