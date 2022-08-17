How one Javon Kinlaw rep impressed Nick Bosa at 49ers-Vikings practice

How one Kinlaw rep impressed Bosa at 49ers-Vikings practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

EAGAN, Minn. -- Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw is seeing increased reps during the 49ers' joint practices with the Vikings, and one play in particular impressed teammate Nick Bosa.

Bosa shared that in a group text with the defensive linemen from the 2021 season, someone sent video of an impressive clip of Kinlaw from the team’s scrimmage in Minnesota on Wednesday.

"I actually saw a really good rep from him today that I was happy to see,” Bosa said after practice. “Somebody was filming from the top and [Kinlaw] just smashed through a guy and knocked him into the quarterback.”

This could be the clip Bosa was referring to:

Bosa has noticed a new energy from a healthier and happier Kinlaw. While he can’t see what the third-year lineman is doing when they are both on the field, Bosa mentioned he can sense his sizable teammate’s presence.

“I think the brings an intimidation factor for sure,” Bosa said. “He’s got everything you could possibly need to be super dominant in this league, he just needs some reps to get used to it and I’m just excited he is feeling good.”

Kinlaw is noticeably leaner and regularly is seen on the practice field dancing to the music with much more pep in his step than his first two seasons with the club. A second procedure on his injured knee in November of 2021 has allowed him to finally live without pain.

After Kinlaw only appeared in 18 games over his first two NFL seasons, Bosa is confident his teammate is ready to have a breakout season.

