One Iowa contest listed among 19 games that defined the four-team College Football Playoff era

As the 2023 season approaches its close, that also means the end of the four-team College Football Playoff era.

Just as the BCS National Championship Game solved the problem of shared national championships, the four-team College Football Playoff era helped eliminate some of the sport’s controversy. It more or less ensured that the four best and most deserving teams made their way into the College Football Playoff with a chance to track down the national championship.

Was there still some controversy along the way during this 10-year run with the four-team College Football Playoff? Yes, absolutely. Look no further than Florida State a few short weeks ago.

But, generally speaking, it took what was good about the BCS National Championship Game and improved it for college football. The four-team playoff also kept the importance on college football’s regular season and conference championship games.

One loss and teams could easily find themselves on the outside looking in. With an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff next season, there’s more margin for error for everyone involved. The CFP committee won’t catch as much flack for teams No. 13 and No. 14 not making the grade and programs can suffer a loss or two and still find their way into the bracket.

As this 10-year run comes to a close, ESPN took a look back at the 19 games that defined the four-team College Football Playoff era and who did or didn’t make the CFP cut.

The Iowa Hawkeyes were featured in a game that still eats at the fan base. The Hawkeyes’ dramatic 2015 Big Ten Championship game loss versus Michigan State was one of the 19 games ESPN chose.

The Big Ten championship between 12-0 Iowa and 11-1 Michigan State ended up deciding the final spot, and it came down to the final 30 seconds. After five field goals in 45 minutes, Iowa struck out of nowhere with an 85-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Beathard to Tevaun Smith on the first play of the fourth quarter. That gave the Hawkeyes a 13-9 lead, and it almost held up. But MSU embarked on a historic 22-play, nine-minute drive. After converting four third downs and a fourth down, the Spartans won the game with a gutty LJ Scott touchdown with 27 seconds left. – Bill Connelly, ESPN.

Iowa’s perfect season came to a close with a 16-13 loss versus the Spartans. It ended the Hawkeyes’ hopes for a trip to the College Football Playoff.

That Michigan State team went on to the 2015 College Football Playoff where the Spartans were soundly beaten and shutout by eventual national champion Alabama, 38-0, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide topped Clemson in the national championship game, 45-40.

Meanwhile, Iowa lost in the Rose Bowl against Stanford, 45-16. San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffery tallied 277 total yards of offense and a touchdown in that win over the Hawkeyes.

