One inning costs Janesville Parker's baseball team in loss at Oconomowoc
May 11—The young Janesville Parker High baseball team hung with Oconomowoc but couldn't overcome one bad inning in a 5-1 loss on the road Monday.
The Vikings took a 1-0 lead against the host Raccoons in the third when, with two out, Tayelin Sihabouth singled and scored all the way from first on Sam O'Leary's hit to right center and a bobbled relay throw.
Oconomowoc tied it in the bottom of the third.
In the fourth, a hit batter and a walk started the Raccoons' four-run inning.
"That got them going," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Then we left a few pitches up, and they took advantage of it. They are a veteran team."
Trey Miller led Parker's offense with two singles.
"We're starting to do some of the little things right," Michaels said of his 2-3 team. "The younger guys are starting to come around."
The Vikings play a doubleheader at Madison West today.
OCONOMOWOC 5, PARKER 1
Parker 001 000 0—1 4 1
Oconomowoc 001 400 x—5 5 1
Parker battery: King, Novak (3), O'Leary (6) and Campbell.
Parker leading hitters—Miller 2x3.
SO—Novak 1, O'Leary 1. BB—Novak 2.