One injured near Cary shopping center as gunfire is reported, police say

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shots were reportedly fired near a supermarket in Cary on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place near the Millpond Village shopping center around 12:30 p.m., the Cary Police Department said in a news release. The Cary police did not confirm that shots were fired or the nature of the person’s injuries that required treatment at a hospital. They said the incident happened “in the area of” 3450 Kildaire Farm Road.

The shopping center, at the intersection of Kildaire Farm and Ten Ten roads, includes a Publix grocery, hair salons and restaurants, and a smoke shop.

Lt. John Reeves, a spokesman for the department, said Cary police do not believe the incident was a random act.

Reeves declined to say whether a suspect had been identified. The investigation remains ongoing.

Shootings are rare in Cary. In 2020, just two shootings were reported in the town, The N&O previously reported.

This year there have been at least three shootings reported in Cary, one of which killed one person and injured three others.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.