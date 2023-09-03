One Injured After Crane Falls Through Deck at Atlanta Parking Lot

One person was injured after a crane crashed through a deck at a parking lot in Atlanta, Georgia, early on Saturday, September 2, local media reported.

Branch Properties, which owns the store, told local media that someone had driven a crane truck into the upper level of the parking deck despite weight limit warning signs. 11Alive, citing firefighters, said the incident caused a ruptured water line and Diesel leak.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Footage by Shane Shifflett shows the damage at the parking lot. Credit: Shane Shifflett via Storyful