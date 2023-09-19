One individual matchup to watch in Falcons-Lions 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and David Carr discuss the individual matchup between Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 3 of the 2023 season.
NFL Network's Michael Robinson and David Carr discuss the individual matchup between Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Atlanta rebounded from early frustration and a 12-point deficit to top Green Bay Sunday afternoon.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin delivers all the latest from key backfields ahead of Week 2.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs have gotten most of the headlines, but more rookie running backs are getting fantasy attention, too. Jorge Martin highlights their outlooks for 2023.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
Most of the NFL wants to pass the ball, but not the Falcons.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Steelers defense played a part in multiple fantasy bad beats in Week 2.
SCNG reporter Luca Evans wrote about a harmless conversation between two players that took place in front of him before media interviews last week. His access to the team has now been suspended.
What if the Pac-12 and Mountain West changed the way college conferences operate by borrowing an idea from European soccer leagues?
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Both teams find themselves on the road and facing "must win" games in Week 3.
"If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life."
Scott Pianowski debuts his new series, On Target, which examines the latest receiver data and trends so you can stay a step ahead.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Shohei Ohtani will be a hitter only in 2024, like he was in 2019.
“I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.”
Renee Miller examines murky situations that have fantasy football managers wondering what to believe after two weeks of action.
Charles McDonald is joined by Bleacher Report QB guru Derrik Klassen to discuss what they saw in Week 2 of NFL action and talk all things quarterback as they decide which first-year starters are playing the best so far. The duo start by recapping Week 2, including David Bakhtiari's war against turf, the NFC North's early struggles, the wildest game of the week (New York Giants beating the Arizona Cardinals), Zach Wilson and Josh Allen being put on a leash (with differing results) and Nick Chubb's disastrous knee injury. Next, they evaluate Jordan Love, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson to determine who inspires the most confidence through two weeks of football.