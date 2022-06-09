One 'impressive' Drake Jackson trait caught 49ers' Nick Bosa by surprise

49ers rookie Jackson surprised Bosa with 'impressive' trait originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — After only two practices, Nick Bosa has been impressed by 49ers' 2022 second-round draft pick Drake Jackson.

The rookie pass rusher has already been using Bosa and the defensive line room as a resource, but Jackson’s enthusiasm isn’t the only thing that the Pro Bowl pass rusher has taken note of. The USC product has physical attributes that caught Bosa by surprise.

“He does things out there that I definitely couldn’t do as a rookie,” Bosa said on Wednesday. “Just the way he moves. He’s definitely got some impressive stuff about him. But it’s only been two days where I’ve seen him.”

Jackson has physical talent that not many defensive lineman can claim - the ability to do a round off back handspring and stick the landing.

While being able to do a back tuck doesn’t mean you can get get to the quarterback, Bosa knows those traits will help Jackson as he begins his NFL career.

“Just his bend his mobility at that young,” Bosa said. “I think his gymnastics background or whatever, he just can bend really well and that’s something that I had to improve on as my career has gone on and as I’ve trained with my brother and our trainer.

“He’s just got it naturally so if he can keep building and keep getting better, it will be pretty scary.”

The defensive line room has plenty of depth that will help it remain the one of the most dominant in the NFL as long as they can stay healthy. Jackson joins an experienced room that includes Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Javon Kinlaw, Kerry Hyder and others.

There will be no pressure on Jackson to carry the defensive line as his first season starts with such a strong supporting cast. The 21-year-old will have time to learn what the 49ers want from him on the field and work on his craft.

Bosa is pleased to have the talented rookie join the group but admitted that he did not know who Jackson was when the 49ers made their selection at the No. 61 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Initially the fourth-year pass rusher saw “linebacker” on the screen right after the pick and was wondering why John Lynch and Co. would add to their inside linebacker roster. Once Bosa saw the USC highlights, it all made sense.

Jackson could end up playing the role initially intended for Dee Ford as a bookend opposite of Bosa. When the two star pass rushers were on the field together, they were a force to be reckoned with.

Expecting Jackson to contribute as much as a healthy Ford is a big ask but there is not shortage of help for the rookie succeed. Bosa is happy to be of help.

“Just great dude,” Bosa said. “Wants to learn and just appreciative to be here and I’m glad we got him.”

